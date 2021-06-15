Difference between revisions of "Gwindingwi Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 14:43, 15 June 2021
Gwindingwi Secondary School is in Nyika, Bikita District, Masvingo Province.
Location
Address: Mabhande Village, Chief Mukanganwi, Ward 13, P.O. Box 130 Nyika, Bikita District.
Telephone: 033 8539, 033 8346.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
There would seem to be another Gwindingwi Secondary School in Manicaland Province. Post Office box: 228, Rusape, Zimbabwe Phone number: 0253 5802
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.