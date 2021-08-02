Difference between revisions of "Gwindingwi Secondary School"

Pindula

'''Gwindingwi Secondary School''' is in [[Nyika]], [[Bikita]] District, [[Masvingo Province]].
 
There is also [[Gwindingwi Secondary School, Rusape]] in Manicaland Province.
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
==History==
 
Line 40: Line 40:
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 
Gwindingwi Secondary School is in Nyika, Bikita District, Masvingo Province.

There is also Gwindingwi Secondary School, Rusape in Manicaland Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Mabhande Village, Chief Mukanganwi, Ward 13, P.O. Box 130 Nyika, Bikita District.
Telephone: 033 8539, 033 8346.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

