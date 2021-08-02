Difference between revisions of "Gwindingwi Secondary School"
'''Gwindingwi Secondary School''' is in [[Nyika]], [[Bikita]] District, [[Masvingo Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==History==
==Further Reading==
[[Category:High Schools]]
Gwindingwi Secondary School is in Nyika, Bikita District, Masvingo Province.
There is also Gwindingwi Secondary School, Rusape in Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Mabhande Village, Chief Mukanganwi, Ward 13, P.O. Box 130 Nyika, Bikita District.
Telephone: 033 8539, 033 8346.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.