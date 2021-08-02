Difference between revisions of "Gwindingwi Secondary School, Rusape"
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
Address: Along Gandanzara Rd, PO Box 228, [[Rusape]]. <br/>
Address:Along Gandanzara Rd, PO Box 228, [[Rusape]]. <br/>
Telephone: 0253 5802. <br/>
Telephone:0253 5802. <br/>
Cell: <br/>
Cell:<br/>
Email: <br/>
Email:<br/>
Web: <br/>
Web: <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 13:05, 2 August 2021
Gwindingwi Secondary School, Rusape, is in Makoni District, Manicaland Province.
There is also Gwindingwi Secondary School in Nyika, Masvingo Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Along Gandanzara Rd, PO Box 228, Rusape.
Telephone: 0253 5802.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.