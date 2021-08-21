Pindula

Habwela Hichilema (right)

Habwela Hichilema is the second-born son of Zambian politician Hakainde Hichilema and his wife Mutinta Hichilema.

Background

Habwela is the secondborn in a family of three. His two siblings are:

Habwela has another sister named Chichi who is reported to be his father's secret daughter.

