The Haematology Centre', is a Clinical Haematology healthcare organisation, in Harare, Zimbabwe. The clinic is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe
Contacts
- Telephone: +263 242 790 676
Location
- Address: 26 Corner Blakiston Street & Josiah Chinamano Avenue, Harare.