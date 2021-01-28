Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Haematology Centre"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "''The Haematology Centre''', is a Clinical Haematology healthcare organisation, in Harare, Zimbabwe. The clinic is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laborator...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 11:55, 28 January 2021

The Haematology Centre', is a Clinical Haematology healthcare organisation, in Harare, Zimbabwe. The clinic is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe

Contacts

  • Telephone: +263 242 790 676

Location

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Haematology_Centre&oldid=98178"