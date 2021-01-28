Pindula

''The Haematology Centre''', is a Clinical Haematology healthcare organisation, in [[Harare]], [[Zimbabwe]]. The clinic is on the [[List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe]]
'''The Haematology Centre''', is a Clinical Haematology healthcare organisation, in [[Harare]], [[Zimbabwe]]. The clinic is on the [[List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe]]
  
 
==Contacts==
 
==Contacts==
  
 
*Telephone: +263 242 790 676
 
*Telephone: +263 242 790 676
==Location==
 
==Location==
  
 
*Address: 26 Corner Blakiston Street & [[Josiah Chinamano]] Avenue, Harare.
 
*Address: 26 Corner Blakiston Street & [[Josiah Chinamano]] Avenue, Harare.
[[Category:Laboratories]]
 
[[Category:Laboratories]]

The Haematology Centre, is a Clinical Haematology healthcare organisation, in Harare, Zimbabwe. The clinic is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe

Contacts

  • Telephone: +263 242 790 676


Location

