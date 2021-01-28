Difference between revisions of "Haematology Centre"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "''The Haematology Centre''', is a Clinical Haematology healthcare organisation, in Harare, Zimbabwe. The clinic is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laborator...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
''The Haematology Centre''', is a Clinical Haematology healthcare organisation, in [[Harare]], [[Zimbabwe]]. The clinic is on the [[List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe]]
|+
''The Haematology Centre''', is a Clinical Haematology healthcare organisation, in [[Harare]], [[Zimbabwe]]. The clinic is on the [[List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe]]
==Contacts==
==Contacts==
*Telephone: +263 242 790 676
*Telephone: +263 242 790 676
|+
==Location==
==Location==
*Address: 26 Corner Blakiston Street & [[Josiah Chinamano]] Avenue, Harare.
*Address: 26 Corner Blakiston Street & [[Josiah Chinamano]] Avenue, Harare.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Laboratories]]
[[Category:Laboratories]]
Latest revision as of 11:56, 28 January 2021
The Haematology Centre, is a Clinical Haematology healthcare organisation, in Harare, Zimbabwe. The clinic is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe
Contacts
- Telephone: +263 242 790 676
Location
- Address: 26 Corner Blakiston Street & Josiah Chinamano Avenue, Harare.