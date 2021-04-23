Difference between revisions of "Hafidh Ameir"
Hafidh Ameir is the husband of Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan.
Background
Wife
Samia Suluhu Hassan
Children
Ameir and Suluhu have four children. Their first daughter, Wanu Hafidh Ameir is a politician and currently serves as a member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives.
Career
Ameir is an agricultural academic and the intellectual.