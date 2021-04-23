Hafidh Ameir is the husband of Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Background

Wife

Samia Suluhu Hassan

Children

Ameir and Suluhu have four children. Their first daughter, Wanu Hafidh Ameir is a politician and currently serves as a member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives.

Career

Ameir is an agricultural academic and the intellectual.