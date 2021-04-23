Hafidh-Ameir.jpg|Hafidh Ameir embraces Suluhu during one of her campaign rallies in Zanzibar in 2020. Photo: The Citizen.

Ameir is an agricultural academic and intellectual.

Hafidh Ameir is the husband of Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Background

Wife

Samia Suluhu Hassan

Children

Ameir and Suluhu have four children. Their first daughter, Wanu Hafidh Ameir is a politician and currently serves as a member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives.

Career

