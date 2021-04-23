Pindula

==Pictures==
 +
 
 +
<gallery>
 +
Hafidh Ameir.jpg|Hafidh Ameir (left) with his wife Samia Suluhu at a past function. Photo: The Citizen.
 +
Hafidh-Ameir.jpg|Hafidh Ameir embraces Suluhu during one of her campaign rallies in Zanzibar in 2020. Photo: The Citizen.
 +
</gallery>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Hafidh Ameir is the husband of Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Background

Wife

Samia Suluhu Hassan

Children

Ameir and Suluhu have four children. Their first daughter, Wanu Hafidh Ameir is a politician and currently serves as a member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives.

Career

Ameir is an agricultural academic and intellectual.


Pictures

  • Hafidh Ameir (left) with his wife Samia Suluhu at a past function. Photo: The Citizen.

  • Hafidh Ameir embraces Suluhu during one of her campaign rallies in Zanzibar in 2020. Photo: The Citizen.

References

