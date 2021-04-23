Difference between revisions of "Hafidh Ameir"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Career)
|Line 13:
|Line 13:
==Career==
==Career==
|−
Ameir is an agricultural academic and
|+
Ameir is an agricultural academic and intellectual.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 15:27, 23 April 2021
Hafidh Ameir is the husband of Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan.
Background
Wife
Samia Suluhu Hassan
Children
Ameir and Suluhu have four children. Their first daughter, Wanu Hafidh Ameir is a politician and currently serves as a member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives.
Career
Ameir is an agricultural academic and intellectual.