Haitham Kim

Haitham Kim is an artist, singer, songwriter and also a model from Tanzania. She collaborated with Zimbabwean musician Jah Master on the remix of the song Hello Mwari.

Background

Haitham Kim was born and raised in Tanzania.

Career

She is known for her hit song Playboy featuring 2006 Miss Tanzania – Wema Sepetu. In September 2020, she collaborated with Zimbabwean dancehall musician Jah Master on the remix of his song Hello Mwari. The project was supported by Passion Java Records.[1]

Songs

Playboy

Sema

Utamu

Niteke

Videos

Hello Mwari Remix

Playboy

Controversy

In March 2020, fast-rising Tanzanian musician Haitham Kim has sensationally claimed that she is open to polyandry and wants to marry three men. Kim, who is known for her hit song Playboy featuring Wema Sepetu, told East Africa Radio that she finds no reason to settle with one man yet there are many others who desire her.[2]





References