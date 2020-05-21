Difference between revisions of "Hakunenya David Mandiveyi"

In July 2018, Hakunenya David Mandiveyi was elected to Ward 9 Makoni RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2284 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Makoni RDC with 2284 votes, beating Stanely Gopani of MDC-Alliance with 709 votes. [1]

