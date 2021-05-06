|description= Halima Cisse is a Malian woman who set the world record for the Most Children to Survive in a Single Birth. She gave birth to 9 children (5 boys and 4 girls), after being transferred from Timbuktu to Casablanca, Morocco on Doctors' advice because of how difficult the procedure is.

Halima Cisse is a Malian woman who set the world record for the Most Children to Survive in a Single Birth. She gave birth to 9 children (5 boys and 4 girls), after being transferred from Timbuktu to Casablanca, Morocco on Doctors' advice because of how difficult the procedure is.

Background

Husband

Adjudant Kader Arby

Children

Apart from the nonuplets, Halima Cisse has an older daughter.[1]

Nonuplets

Halima Cisse gave birth to nonuplets in Morocco. Mali's government flew her there for specialist care. Cisse gave birth to nine babies, two more than doctors had detected during scans.

She gave birth by Caesarean section on 4 May 2021. It is very unusual for such pregnancies to occur naturally - often it is the result of fertility treatment - though it is not known if this happened in Ms Cisse's case.[1]



