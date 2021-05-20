Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Hama Secondary School"

Page Discussion
m (Text replacement - "<newsblank:.*\n\*blank:.*\n<\/news>" to "")
 
Line 32: Line 32:
  
  
'''Hama Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Midlands Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has  a boarding  facility.  
+
'''Hama Secondary School''' Hama Migh School is located in [[Chatsworth]], [[Midlands Province]].
 +
 
 +
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 +
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
 +
 
 +
==Location==
 +
'''Address:''' Private Bag 7020, [[Chatsworth]] <br/>
 +
'''Telephone:''' 030 8213 <br/>
 +
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 +
'''Email:''' <br/>
 +
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
 +
Categories: Schools,
 +
==History==
 +
 
 +
==School Grounds==
 +
The school has  a boarding  facility.
 +
 
 +
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 +
Student body, number and ages
 +
Staff,
 +
* courses offered, to what levels.
 +
 
 +
 
 +
==Events==
 +
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
 +
 
 +
 
 +
==Associations==
 +
Famous names associated with the school.
 +
 
 +
 
 +
==Other information==
 +
 
 +
==Further Reading==
 +
 
  
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
Line 39: Line 78:
 
| |
 
| |
 
* [[Zimbabwe School Examinations Council|Zimsec Paper Leaks]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe School Examinations Council|Zimsec Paper Leaks]]
* [[David Coltart]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe]]
 
 
|}
 
|}
  
Line 61: Line 98:
 
}}
 
}}
  
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
+
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 06:42, 20 May 2021

Hama Secondary School
Location
Midlands
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 30 8213


Hama Secondary School Hama Migh School is located in Chatsworth, Midlands Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Private Bag 7020, Chatsworth
Telephone: 030 8213
Cell:
Email:
Web:


Categories: Schools,

History

School Grounds

The school has a boarding facility.

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.


Other information

Further Reading

Articles You Might Like





References

</references>

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Hama_Secondary_School&oldid=104481"