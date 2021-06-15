Pindula

'''Hama Secondary School''' (Hama High School0 is located in [[Chatsworth]], [[Masvingo Province]].   
  
 
Hama Secondary School
Location
Midlands
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 30 8213


Hama Secondary School (Hama High School0 is located in Chatsworth, Masvingo Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Private Bag 7020, Chatsworth
Telephone: 030 8213
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

The school has a boarding facility.

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.


Other information

Further Reading

References

