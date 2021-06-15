To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ( ''' November 2018 ''' ) <br/>

See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Hama Secondary School''' ( Hama High School0 is located in [[Chatsworth]], [[ Masvingo Province]].

'''Hama Secondary School''' Hama Migh School is located in [[Chatsworth]], [[ Midlands Province]].





Hama Secondary School (Hama High School0 is located in Chatsworth, Masvingo Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: Private Bag 7020, Chatsworth

Telephone: 030 8213

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

The school has a boarding facility.

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Famous names associated with the school.





Other information

Further Reading

Articles You Might Like Zimsec Paper Leaks

















References

</references>