Latest revision as of 10:07, 15 June 2021
|Hama Secondary School
|Location
|Midlands
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 30 8213
Hama Secondary School (Hama High School0 is located in Chatsworth, Masvingo Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Private Bag 7020, Chatsworth
Telephone: 030 8213
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
The school has a boarding facility.
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
References
