Difference between revisions of "Hamilton High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Schools Bulawayo Metropolitan Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br/> See Ass...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
[[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|−
(September 2021) <br/>
|+
(September 2021) <br/>
|−
Address: <br/>
|+
Address:<br/>
|−
Telephone: <br/>
|+
Telephone:<br/>
|−
Cell: <br/>
|+
Cell:<br/>
|−
Email: <br/>
|+
Email:<br/>
|−
Web:
|+
Web:<br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
|Line 31:
|Line 38:
==Associations==
==Associations==
|−
Famous names associated with the school.
|+
Famous names associated with the school
|+
.
|+
|+
|+
==Other information==
==Other information==
|Line 44:
|Line 55:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
Revision as of 06:48, 21 September 2021
Hamilton High School is in Famona, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. It was established in 1959.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Cnr Hamilton Rd and Dundee Drive, Famona, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 247179, 09 242574.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://noHamiltonwebsite.com/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hamiltonhighschoolbyo/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Hamilton High School is in Famona, Bulawayo. Founded in 1959, it had up until 1981 just three headmasters -
- 1959 to 1965 - I. Grant
- 1966 to 1975 - ECW Silcock
- 1976 to 1981 - JPB Armstrong.
In 2003, it was rated by Africa Almanac as number 38 in the top 100 schools in Africa. Also rated number four in the top 20 of Zimbabwean schools. It had a very strong old boys network. The Old Boys Association consists mostly of graduates up to the mid 1980s.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school:
- Bruce Grobbelaar - goalkeeper for Liverpool Football Club.
- Gary Crocker - cricketer.
- David Smith - rugby player
Other information
Further Reading
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template