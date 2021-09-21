'''Hamilton High School''' is in Famona, [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]. It was established in '''1959'''.

'''Hamilton High School''' is in Famona, [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]. It was established in '''1959'''.

Hamilton High School is in Famona, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. It was established in 1959.

Hamilton High School badge

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(September 2021)

Address: Cnr Hamilton Rd and Dundee Drive, Famona, Bulawayo.

Telephone: 09 247179, 09 242574.

Cell:

Email:

Web: http://noHamiltonwebsite.com/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hamiltonhighschoolbyo/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Hamilton High School is in Famona, Bulawayo. Founded in 1959, it had up until 1981 just three headmasters -

1959 to 1965 - I. Grant

- I. Grant 1966 to 1975 - ECW Silcock

- ECW Silcock 1976 to 1981 - JPB Armstrong.

In 2003, it was rated by Africa Almanac as number 38 in the top 100 schools in Africa. Also rated number four in the top 20 of Zimbabwean schools. It had a very strong old boys network. The Old Boys Association consists mostly of graduates up to the mid 1980s.





School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school:





Other information