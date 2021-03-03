[[File:Hamilton Ndlovu.png|thumb|Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu]] '''Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu''' is a South African businessman. Sars froze Ndlovu's bank accounts and seized three of his luxury cars after he posted a video boasting about buying a fleet of luxury vehicles worth more than R 11 million.

Background

Fiance

In March 2021 it was reported that Ndlovu was engaged to Felicia Sekete. Felicia Sekete was listed as one of the sole directors of Feliham, a company associated with Ndlovu.[1]

Net Worth

Several companies in his name also received payments, with almost R50 million clearing in various bank accounts. However, Ndlovu’s VAT streams were not in line with this mega windfall.In 2020, he secured a procurement agreement with the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS). [2]





Businesses

Ndlovu is the sole director of Hamilton Holdings Pty Ltd and the sole member of Hamilton Projects CC. He is closely associated with Mok Plus One Pty Ltd, Abompetha Pty Ltd, Feliham Pty Ltd.[1]

Tax Bill

In 2021 the Pretoria High Court confirmed that Ndlovu had no defence for his outstanding tax bill. In 2020, Ndlovu caused a scene on social media, after he uploaded photos of a fleet of luxury cars purchased at the same time. Their estimated value totalled R10 million.

Monies received by several other companies from a set of multi-million rand agreements were also identified as ‘alter egos belonging to Ndlovu‘. He has since been designated as a non-compliant party after it was calculated that he owes the South African Revenue Service (SARS) R36 million in unpaid bills. SARS seized several of Ndlovu's assets, vehicles and froze his bank accounts.[1]

Cars

These are the cars that were seized by SARS when they launched an investigation into Ndlovu:

Panamera GTS Sport Turismo 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Porsche Cayenne S Coupé Lamborghini Jeep