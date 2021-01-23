Difference between revisions of "Hammy Madzingira"
In July 2018, Hammy Madzingira was elected to Ward 10 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 5629 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 10 Harare Municipality with 5629 votes, beating Emmanuel Dzeya of Zanu PF with 1755 votes, Powell Muzanebanga of MDC-T with 177 votes, Fadzai Sylvia Kachecha of PRC with 80 votes, Nyasha Chataika of ZDU with 75 votes and Trusty Simbarashe Gushure, independent with 71 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
