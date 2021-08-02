Difference between revisions of "Handina Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 12:47, 2 August 2021
Handina Secondary School is in Nyazura, Makoni District, Manicaland Province. It is a Seventh Day Adventist Church school.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Handina Village, Rukweza, Makoni. Private Bag 2037, Nyazura.
Telephone: 02583297, 025 832 985.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Facebook former students - https://m.facebook.com/Handina-secondary-school-former-student-516370398736926/?ref=page_internal&mt_nav=0&__nodl&_rdr Famous names associated with the school.