Handina Secondary School is in Nyazura, Makoni District, Manicaland Province. It is a Seventh Day Adventist Church school.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Handina Village, Rukweza, Makoni. Private Bag 2037, Nyazura.
Telephone: 02583297, 025 832 985.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

Associations

Facebook former students - https://m.facebook.com/Handina-secondary-school-former-student-516370398736926/?ref=page_internal&mt_nav=0&__nodl&_rdr Famous names associated with the school.

