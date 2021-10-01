Difference between revisions of "Hanke Adventist Secondary School"
Revision as of 08:13, 1 October 2021
Hanke Adventist Secondary School is an Adventist school in Shurugwi Midlands Province. It is mixed, and has both boarders and day scholars.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: PO Box 230 Shurugwi, 263 Shurugwi, Zimbabwe.
Telephone: 263 (52) 6191, 64251, 263 779-302-948
Cell:
Email: admin@hanke.adventist.org, hankehighschool@gmail.com
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HankeAdventistHIGHSchool/
History
Hanke Adventist High School is a mixed school, launched in 1908. It is located in the rural areas of Shurugwi. It is run by the Seventh Day Adventist church, and is a part of Hanke Adventist Mission, which also includes Hanke Adventist Primary School (HAPS).
The buildings are now very old with the recent construction being the secondary school dining hall.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Hanke Adventist Secondary School at 58th, with a 69.32% pass rate.
The school accommodates both boarders and day scholars. The maximum number of students accommodated can reach approximately 600 pupils.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.