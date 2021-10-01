The buildings are now very old with the recent construction being the secondary school dining hall.

'''Hanke Adventist High School''' is a mixed school, launched in '''1908'''. It is located in the rural areas of [[Shurugwi]]. It is run by the [[Seventh Day Adventist Church ]], and is a part of Hanke Adventist Mission, which also includes Hanke Adventist Primary School (HAPS).

Location

(September 2021)

Address: PO Box 230 Shurugwi, 263 Shurugwi, Zimbabwe.

Telephone: 263 (52) 6191, 64251, 263 779-302-948

Cell:

Email: admin@hanke.adventist.org, hankehighschool@gmail.com

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HankeAdventistHIGHSchool/



History

Hanke Adventist High School is a mixed school, launched in 1908. It is located in the rural areas of Shurugwi. It is run by the Seventh Day Adventist Church, and is a part of Hanke Adventist Mission, which also includes Hanke Adventist Primary School (HAPS).

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Hanke Adventist Secondary School at 58th, with a 69.32% pass rate.

The school accommodates both boarders and day scholars. The maximum number of students accommodated can reach approximately 600 pupils.

Events

Associations

Other information