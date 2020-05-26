Difference between revisions of "Hapana Senga"

In July 2018, Hapana Senga was elected to Ward 25 Mutare RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1304 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 25 Mutare RDC with 1304 votes, beating Abigail Mukwada of MDC-Alliance with 497 votes and Charles Ndioneni of PRC with 150 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]