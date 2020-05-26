Difference between revisions of "Hapana Senga"

2018 – elected to Ward 25 [[Mutare RDC]] with 1304 votes, beating [[Abigail Mukwada]] of MDC-Alliance with 497 votes and [[Charles Ndioneyi Sunguro ]] of PRC with 150 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In July 2018, Hapana Senga was elected to Ward 25 Mutare RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1304 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

