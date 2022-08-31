Chidziva was [[Movement for Democratic Change]] (MDC-T) National Youth league chairperson.<ref name="B">[https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-91073.html Treason charges for MDC-T youth boss], ''Bulawayo24'', Published: June 23, 2016, Retrieved: February 25, 2022</ref> Happymore Chidziva was elected [[MDC Alliance]] secretary for rural strategies before assuming the same role in the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).

* '''Happymore Chidziva''' of [[CCC]] with 4 592 votes,

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Highfield West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Happymore 'Bvondo' Chidziva''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] party.

Service/Career

of CCC with 4 592 votes, Ruwuke Simon Hove of MDC Alliance,

Emmanuel Juta of Zanu-PF.



