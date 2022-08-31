Difference between revisions of "Happymore Chidziva"
'''Happymore 'Bvondo' Chidziva''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] party.
Happymore 'Bvondo' Chidziva is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change party.
Service/Career
Chidziva was Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) National Youth league chairperson.[1] Happymore Chidziva was elected MDC Alliance secretary for rural strategies before assuming the same role in the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Highfield West returned to Parliament:
- Happymore Chidziva of CCC with 4 592 votes,
- Ruwuke Simon Hove of MDC Alliance,
- Emmanuel Juta of Zanu-PF.
References
- ↑ Treason charges for MDC-T youth boss, Bulawayo24, Published: June 23, 2016, Retrieved: February 25, 2022