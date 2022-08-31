Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Happymore Chidziva"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
'''Happymore 'Bvondo' Chidziva''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] party.
 
'''Happymore 'Bvondo' Chidziva''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] party.
  
==Political Career==
+
==Service/Career==
 +
'''Chidziva''' was [[Movement for Democratic Change]] (MDC-T) National Youth league chairperson.<ref name="B">[https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-91073.html Treason charges for MDC-T youth boss], ''Bulawayo24'', Published: June 23, 2016, Retrieved: February 25, 2022</ref> Happymore Chidziva was elected [[MDC Alliance]] secretary for rural strategies before assuming the same role in the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).
 +
 
 +
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Highfield West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* '''Happymore Chidziva''' of [[CCC]] with 4 592 votes,
 +
* [[Ruwuke Simon Hove]] of MDC Alliance,
 +
* [[Emmanuel Juta]] of Zanu-PF.
  
Chidziva was [[Movement for Democratic Change]] (MDC-T) National Youth league chairperson.<ref name="B">[https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-91073.html Treason charges for MDC-T youth boss], ''Bulawayo24'', Published: June 23, 2016, Retrieved: February 25, 2022</ref> Happymore Chidziva was elected [[MDC Alliance]] secretary for rural strategies before assuming the same role in the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).
 
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Line 16: Line 21:
 
|image_alt= Happymore Chidziva Biography
 
|image_alt= Happymore Chidziva Biography
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Zimbabwean politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Zimbabwean politicians]]
  
 
[[Category:Zimbabwean politicians]]
 
[[Category:Zimbabwean politicians]]

Latest revision as of 11:47, 31 August 2022

Happymore 'Bvondo' Chidziva is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change party.

Service/Career

Chidziva was Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) National Youth league chairperson.[1] Happymore Chidziva was elected MDC Alliance secretary for rural strategies before assuming the same role in the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Highfield West returned to Parliament:


References

  1. Treason charges for MDC-T youth boss, Bulawayo24, Published: June 23, 2016, Retrieved: February 25, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Happymore_Chidziva&oldid=119967"