Difference between revisions of "Happymore Gotora"

In July 2018, Happymore Gotora was elected to Ward 7 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 6019 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 7 Harare Municipality with 6019 votes, beating Beadle Musatye Gwasira of Zanu PF with 3621 votes, Duduzile Nyirongo, independent with 757, Deborah Nyasha Peters, independent with 506 votes and Ratidzo Susan Masenda of PRC with 94 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020