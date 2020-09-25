Difference between revisions of "Happymore Kashaka"

In July 2018, Happymore Kashaka was elected to Ward 15 Murewa RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1373 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Murewa RDC with 1373 votes, beating Max Gadaga of MDC-Alliance with 470 votes, Johannes Chitsa, independent with 56 votes and Tinashe Masiyiwa, independent with 39 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]