Difference between revisions of "Happison Muchechetere"

Happyson Muchechetere is the former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC)CEO who was fired following allegations of underperformance as the head of Zimbabwe's only television broadcaster. Muchechetere is a war veteran and member of the ruling party Zanu-Pf.

Salarygate

Muchechetere was suspended from Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) by Jonathan Moyo Minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services following revelations that the national broadcaster was in financial problems workers had been unpaid for months. While he's alleged to have been getting a salary of US $40,000 plus other benefits. His suspension as CEO and the revelation of his salary help kick start what became known as Salarygate when ZBC board chairman and Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) CEO, Cuthbert Dube was also revealed to have been getting $230,000 monthly at PSMAS.

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation former CEO Muchechetere, was sent on forced leave in November 2013 following revelations of gross mismanagement and misappropriation of the parastal funds. He paid himself $27 000 monthly salary while workers went for seven months without pay. As part of his benefits he was given $3000 housing allowance, $2500 for security, $3000 for home entertainment, $25000 for domestic workers and unlimited fuel. The former ZBC boss was also entitled to five business class air tickets with his family, three air tickets within the region and unlimited air travel within Zimbabwe. His monthly salary was approximately 20% of the $275 000 ZBC monthly salaries.

As ZBC CEO

Muchechetere was appointed ZBC CEO in May 2009 replacing Henry Muradzikwa who was fired for letting down Zanu PF in the run-up to the March 2008 elections. President Robert Mugabe lost to Morgan Tsvangirai leader of the movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) Under his leadership ZBC accumulated a $44, 3 million debt. Since 2009 he has amassed wealth in total of $2.28 million.

He allegedly inflated the cost of purchasing an Outside Broadcasting van from China. On the market the van was costing between $100 000 and $200 000 but he allegedly inflated the figure to $1 050 000 in alleged connivance with Imports and Exports Corporation (Instrimpex) of China.[1] In 2010, together with three senior managers, allegedly set up a Housing Scheme with mortgage guarantees from Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) Building Society without the knowledge or approval of the ZBC Procurement Board. Under the scheme Muchechetere was awarded $250 000.

Political career

He was a former Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA) commander.

Sanctions

Muchechetere was one of the individuals who, together with state media journalists Reuben Barwe, Pikirayi Deketeke, Caesar Zvayi, Munyaradzi Huni and Judith Makwanya were placed under targeted sanctions by the European Union following the fast track land reform in the 2000s. The sanctions were only lifted in February 2012 after a review.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Happison Muchechetere was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Happison Muchechetere, is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He is listed as having received a loan of US$82,476.00. [2]





