'''Happyton Bonyongwe''' is a lawyer and the former Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. He took over from [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] after being appointed in a cabinet reshuffle on 9 October 2017. Before his appointment he was the director general of the [[Zimbabwe|Zimbabwean]] intelligence agency, the [[Central Intelligence Organisation]] (CIO).<ref name= NewsDay>{{cite web |url=http://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/03/05/spy-boss-ill-operated-on/ |title=Spy boss ill, operated on |author=<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> |date=March 5, 2013 |website=NewsDay.co.zw|publisher=Alpha Media Holdings |accessdate=21 June 2017}}</ref> Bonyongwe is a former member of the [[Zimbabwe National Army]], when he retired he was Brigadier General.
|+
Bonyongwe was born on the 11th of January 1960 in the Chikomba district of what was then the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland.He is married to [[Willia Bonyongwe]].
Bonyongwe was born on the 11th of January 1960 in the Chikomba district of what was then the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland.He is married to [[Willia Bonyongwe]].
After the swearing of Emmerson Mnangagwa as president in November 2017, a new cabinet was appointed. Bonyongwe was relieved of his duty as the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. He was succeeded by [[Ziyambi Ziyambi]]
Happyton Bonyongwe is a lawyer and the former Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. He took over from Emmerson Mnangagwa after being appointed in a cabinet reshuffle on 9 October 2017. Before his appointment he was the director general of the Zimbabwean intelligence agency, the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).[1] Bonyongwe is a former member of the Zimbabwe National Army, when he retired he was Brigadier General.
Second Chimurenga Contribution
Bonyongwe spent the war years as a military instructor at the Nachingwea Guerrilla Academy.[2]
Education
Bonyongwe studied law at the University of Zimbabwe and graduated in the early 1990s. He was awarded a prize as co-best student in his stream.[3]
Career
Before joining the government, Bonyongwe worked as a lawyer at the Atherstone & Cook Legal Practitioners law firm. Bonyongwe was a member of the Zimbabwe National Army and between 1981 and 1999. He left the ZNA with the rank of Brigadier General. In 2002, he succeeded Elisha Muzonzini as the Director-General of the Central Intelligence Agency. On 9 October he replaced Emmerson Mnangagwa as the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.As, the head of the CIO, he used to report directly to the former president Robert Mugabe, without going through Minister for State Security Kembo Mohadi
Controversy
- Bonyongwe is alleged to have sued Africa Consolidated manager Andrew Cranswick for over an alleged WikiLeaks report that linked him to alleged diamond looting in Chiadzwa.He is said to have demanded $10 million for defarmation damages.[4]
- Mohadi Kembo and Bonyongwe were allegedly dragged to court by one of the CIO member who was demanding promotion after indicating to the courts of being in the organisation since 1995 and rising through the ranks.[5]
Dismissal
After the swearing of Emmerson Mnangagwa as president in November 2017, a new cabinet was appointed. Bonyongwe was relieved of his duty as the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. He was succeeded by Ziyambi Ziyambi
Break-ins
In July 2019, unknown assailants broke into Happyton Bonyongwe’s offices and vehicle, getting away with documents and cellphones. The assailants left other valuables including money.
The unknown people smashed the passenger window of Bonyongwe's car, which was parked at Sam Levy Village in Harare on January 24, the first day that shops opened following mass street protests that brought Zimbabwe to a standstill.
They stole documents and two cell phones. The matter was reported at Borrowdale police station.
In the second incident, unknown persons broke into his office at Kamusasa and Musendo Legal Practitioners offices in Central Harare on the evening of May 18. They made off with more documents.
The case was reported at Five Avenue Police Post on May 19 2019, under case number HC2221/0519.[6]
References
- ↑ "Spy boss ill, operated on". NewsDay.co.zw. Alpha Media Holdings. March 5, 2013. Retrieved 21 June 2017.
- ↑ Christopher Mutsvangwa, SB Moyo: Epitome of Zim revolution’s finest cadre, The Herald, Published: January 23, 2021, Retrieved: January 10, 2022
- ↑ Alex Magaisa, Mugabe's reshuffle: the crocodile is running out of water, BSR, Published: 10 October 2017, Retrieved: 10 October 2017
- ↑ Fidelis Munyoro (March 21, 2016). "Bonyongwe persists with ACR Lawsuit= The Herald". Retrieved October 5, 2017.
- ↑ Tendai Kamhungira (August 3, 2017). "CIO agent cries for promotion = Nehanda Radio". Retrieved October 5, 2017.
- ↑ ANDREW KUNAMBURA, Bonyongwe suffers strange break-ins, The Zimbabwe Independent, Published: July 5, 2019, Retrieved: January 10, 2022