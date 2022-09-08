Difference between revisions of "Harare"

Harare

Harare (formerly Salisbury) is the capital of Zimbabwe. It is the seat of Government, the industrial hub and commercial centre for Zimbabwe. The city was founded by the Cecil John Rhodes of the BSAC who sent the Pioneer Column in 1890. The name was changed to Harare in 1982, a name taken from the regional chief Neharawa of the Kopje area where the city stands. The city's favourable climate earned it the name 'Sunshine City'.

History

Before colonisation, the place was known as Harawa and it was ruled by Chief Neharawa who moved from present day Seke area. He settled around the Kopje. He was reportedly killed by Mbani, who was in turn killed by two brothers, Chiweshe and Wata. Hararwa was eventually corrupted to Harare. [1]

On arrival in 1890, (at National Unity Square), the Pioneer Column established Salisbury. A fort was built, so it was sometimes called Fort Salisbury. In 1897, it become a municipality. Salisbury was declared a city in 1935. [2] On 18 April 1982, two years after the country gained independence, Salisbury was renamed Harare.



Demography

As a province, the city includes Harare Urban, Harare Rural, Chitungwiza, Ruwa, Norton and Epworth. In 2013, the city had a population of about 4.2 million people which was expected to reach 5 million by 2025.[3]

Government

Harare is in Harare Metropolitan Province.



1990 Elections

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Harare Central returned to Parliament:

Bernard Chidzero of Zanu PF with 9 545 votes,

Raphael Hamadziripiof ZUM with 6 864.

Turnout - 17 120 votes or 37.31 %

Harare East returned:

Margaret Dongo of Zanu PF with 16 390 votes,

Morgan Changamire of ZUM with 9 770 votes.

Turnout - 28 220 votes or 70.04 %

Harare North returned:

Tirivanhu Mudariki of Zanu PF with 11 967 votes,

Masipula Sithole of ZUM with 5 055 votes.

Turnout - 18 371 votes or 56.76 %

Harare South returned:

Smith Marara of Zanu PF with 15 100 votes,

Davison Gomo of ZUM with 8 156 votes,

Noah Chifungo of ZANU–Ndonga with 1 203 votes.

Turnout - 25 762 votes

Harare West returned:

Don Chipango of Zanu PF with 15 675 votes,

Stephen Nyoka of ZUM with 7 323 votes.

Turnout - 24 460 votes or 55.16 %

2000 Elections

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Harare East returned to Parliament:

Tendai Laxton Biti of MDC with 18 129 votes,

Stalin Maumau of Zanu PF with 4 391 votes,

Heneri Dzinotyyiwei of ZIP with 140 votes.

Harare Central returned:

Harare North returned:

Harare South returned:

2022 By-elections

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Harare Central returned to Parliament:

Harare East returned:

Tendai Biti of Citizens' Coalition for Change with 7 534 votes,

Mavis Gumbo of Zanu-PF with 3 045 votes,

Christopher Mbanga of MDC Alliance with 114 votes,

Garikai Mlambo of United Zimbabwe Alliance with 100 votes,

Precious Musarurwa of LEAD with 25 votes.

Local Government

Harare Local Government is Harare Municipality.

The city is represented by a Non-Executive Mayor (elected by the Councillors), Deputy Mayor, 46 elected Councillors and 12 Councillors.[4]

They represent residents of the wards they are elected in. These are all Special Appointments made by the Minister of Local Government Urban and Rural Development. Harare also provides local government services such as local health (clinics), recreation, housing, water and sanitation, fire and ambulance, burial and cremation services among others through its 10 departments which are headed by Directors. The 2013 to 2018 mayor was Bernard Manyenyeni who was sworn in after the 31 July 2013 elections.[5]

The City is run by the Town Clerk, Directors (Heads of Department) and staff, appointed by the Local Government Board, appointed by the central government Minister of Local Government, Urban and Rural Development. In 2018, Herbert Gomba was elected as mayor.

In 2022, Jacob Mapfume was the Mayor.

Climate

Harare has one of the most favourable climates in the whole world. Temperatures range from 6.25 to 28.7 degrees Celsius while rainfall varies from 0.0 to 645.0 (mm/month).[6] Harar's climate facilitated, Zimbabwe's climate to be voted 'the best climate on Earth' by the International Living magazine’s 2011 Quality of Life Index.[7]

Tourist Attractions and Accommodation

Harare is the site of the University of Zimbabwe, the largest institution of higher education in the country.

The city is home to National Gallery of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe's museum for contemporary art and visual heritage; the Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences. The Chapungu Sculpture Park with works of Zimbabwean stone sculptors is near the city. The National Botanical Gardens in the suburb of Alexandra Park also houses the National Herbarium. The gardens show plants typical to Zimbabwe and the African continent including rare and endangered species.

Operation Murambatsvina

In 2005, Harare embarked on Operation Murambatsvina to remove vendors and vagrants from the city.

International Coverage

Harare has been mentioned in international media. In 2011 The Economist rated Harare as the world’s least livable city on earth. During the same time, some surveys conducted ranked it the 4th worst city on earth in 2012.[8]