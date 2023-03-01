Difference between revisions of "Harare Airport extension Scandal"

+

Z$5 billion tender of renovations for the Harare International airport was awarded to the Air Harbour Technologies (AHT) instead of a world-class construction airport construction company Airport de Paris. AHT was owned by political figures and ministers. It emerged that the awarding of the tender involved influential political figures and members of the ruling party. This became an example of how those with decision-making powers manipulate the public procurement system to benefit themselves, friends and families.