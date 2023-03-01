Difference between revisions of "Harare Airport scandal"
The 'Harare Airport scandal occurred in 1995 and was allegedly perpetrated by the State's tender board.
The Scandal
In 1995, a tender was floated for a new airport terminal in Harare. Air Harbour Technologies, a company that had been rated number four by the State’s tender board was awarded the tender, not by the tender board, but by Cabinet. Hani Yamani, a Saudi national, was to later complain bitterly to President Robert Mugabe after being asked to pay excessive kickbacks.
