Difference between revisions of "Sally Mugabe Central Hospital"

Harare Central Hospital is situated in the Harare - Southerton district of Harare on 96 hectares of land. It is the principal referral centre for patients from the Northern half of Zimbabwe and occasionally accepts patients from outside the country. In addition, the Hospital is the main services hospital for the residents in Greater Harare and the adjoining areas.





Background

Harare Hospital has 1200 beds and is situated in the Southerton District of Greater Harare. It is the biggest referral Centre in Zimbabwe, and also takes cases from the SADC region. In addition, the Hospital is the main service Hospital for the 1 500 000 residents in Greater Harare, plus a number of the adjoining rural areas. Since 1966 it has been the Interim Teaching Hospital for the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Zimbabwe.

Staff

Harare Hospital has well over 2 000 staff and there are full time Government Consultants in the major specialties, supported by Seasonal Consultants. In addition, Professors and Lecturers from the Faculty of Medicine work at the Hospital. Clinical training for medical students is given at the Hospital, which is internationally recognized as a Centre for compulsory internships and for post graduate training leading to specialist qualifications.

Mission

Harare Central Hospital is a quaternary institution whose mission is: