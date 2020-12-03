Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Harare City FC"

Page Discussion
m (Text replacement - "{\|blank:class="pintablefloat".*\n\|\+\n\|-blank:class="pintablemore".*\n\|blank:.*blank:\|\n<rss .*<\/rss>(\n\n\[.*])?\n\|}" to "")
m
 
Line 16: Line 16:
 
| mgrtitle      =  
 
| mgrtitle      =  
 
| manager      =  
 
| manager      =  
| league        = [[Premier Soccer League]]
+
| league        = [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]
 
| season        =  
 
| season        =  
 
| position      =  
 
| position      =  
Line 55: Line 55:
 
| socks3        =  
 
| socks3        =  
 
}}
 
}}
'''Harare City Football Club''' is a Zimbabwean Premier soccer league football club owned by the [[City of Harare]].
+
'''Harare City Football Club''' is a [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] football club owned by the [[City of Harare]].
  
 
==Founding==
 
==Founding==

Latest revision as of 16:41, 3 December 2020

Harare City Football Club
Harare City FC Logo.jpg
Harare City FC Logo
Full nameHarare City Football Club
Nickname(s)Sunshine Boys
Founded1989
GroundRufaro Stadium
OwnerCity of Harare
ChairmanAlois Masepe
LeagueZimbabwe Premier Soccer League
WebsiteClub home page

Harare City Football Club is a Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League football club owned by the City of Harare.

Founding

Harare City was formed in 1989 by City of Harare employees. It's initial name was City of Harare FC and it played in the Harare Social League. In 1992 it applied for affiliation into the ZIFA Division 3A League and stayed there for two seasons, winning promotion into the Division 2A League in 1995. it however went back to Harare Social League due to financial reasons and played for five seasons before joining the Highfield Area Zone League in 2000.

2000 to current

In 2000 the club changed its name to Bhanya Mulenge FC but changed back to City of Harare FC in 2002. In 2008, the club rejoined the Division 3A League and won promotion after just that one season into Division 2A. When they started playing in Division 2A (2009) they renamed to “Harare City FC”.

Under coach Arthur Tutani, the club gained promotion into the Northern Region Division One League in 2010. Unfortunately, Tutani left the club to join Monomotapa FC. He was replaced by Bigboy Mawiwi, who led the club into the Premier Soccer League at the end of the 2011 season.In their debut season in the PSL, they finished a credible 8th on the standings. In 2012 they came number 2 losing the league title to Dynamos on goal difference.

Players

Harare City FC has produced top players such as Gilbert Mushangazhike, Tendai Mwarura, Herbert Zimbeva and David Sengu.

Officials

  • Alois Masepe (Chairman)
  • Stanley Ndemera (Vice Chairman)
  • Matthew Marara ( Secretary General)
  • Tendai Kwenda (Tresurer)
  • Charles Kandemiiri (Legal Committee Member)
  • Everisto Rukasha (Organising Committee Member)

Achievements

  • 2013 ZPSL Most Disciplined Team
  • 2015 ZPSL Most Disciplined Team
  • Winning the Chibuku Cup in 2015
Related Profiles You Might Want to See

Pictures

  • Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni poses for a photo with the Harare City winners of the Chibuku Cup

  • Harare City Management

  • Harare City FC lineup

  • Harare City FC players in session

  • Harare City FC players helping clean the city

  • Harare City FC PLayers Madagascar

  • Harare City Players Pose for a Photo on a trip

  • Harare City Players Pose for a Photo

  • Harare City players on a trip

  • Harare City 02

  • Harare City Players

  • Harare City 01

  • Harare City Lineup




References


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Harare_City_FC&oldid=95176"