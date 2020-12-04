Harare City Football Club is a Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League football club owned by the City of Harare.

Founding

Harare City was formed in 1989 by City of Harare employees. It's initial name was City of Harare FC and it played in the Harare Social League. In 1992 it applied for affiliation into the ZIFA Division 3A League and stayed there for two seasons, winning promotion into the Division 2A League in 1995. it however went back to Harare Social League due to financial reasons and played for five seasons before joining the Highfield Area Zone League in 2000.

2000 to current

In 2000 the club changed its name to Bhanya Mulenge FC but changed back to City of Harare FC in 2002. In 2008, the club rejoined the Division 3A League and won promotion after just that one season into Division 2A. When they started playing in Division 2A (2009) they renamed to “Harare City FC”.

Under coach Arthur Tutani, the club gained promotion into the Northern Region Division One League in 2010. Unfortunately, Tutani left the club to join Monomotapa FC. He was replaced by Bigboy Mawiwi, who led the club into the Premier Soccer League at the end of the 2011 season.In their debut season in the PSL, they finished a credible 8th on the standings. In 2012 they came number 2 losing the league title to Dynamos on goal difference.

Players

Harare City FC has produced top players such as Gilbert Mushangazhike, Tendai Mwarura, Herbert Zimbeva and David Sengu.

Officials

Achievements

2013 ZPSL Most Disciplined Team

2015 ZPSL Most Disciplined Team

Winning the Chibuku Cup in 2015

