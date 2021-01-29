Having grown in leaps and bounds, the Sunshine Boys have emerged to be one of the strongest contenders in the domestic league and have won some trophies that include the Chibuku Super Cup. The club also produced top players who include [[Warriors]] and Lyon forward [[Tino Kadewere]] who has been making headlines in the French top tier league.<ref name="zbcnews">Skilder Makona, [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/harare-city-fc-quashes-franchise-hoax/], ''ZBC News, Published: 29 January, 2021, Accessed: 29 January, 2021''</ref>

“Our club is intact and has not disbanded as is being peddled in some circles. Probably these are people bent on causing mayhem within our club structures and disturb our players so that they can take advantage during this period and sign up our players. Our club is intact and our players still have running contracts so we are still there to play soccer and continue contributing to the development of the game in the country”

The [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] side dismissed social media claims that the club has been disbanded and is up for sale. Social media was on Friday 29 January 2021 awash with claims that continued to claim that Harare City FC had been disbanded and that the club was now selling its franchise. Amidst confusion within the football circles regarding the welfare and future of players, authorities at the club came out to quash the social media claims.

Under coach [[Arthur Tutani]], the club gained promotion into the Northern Region Division One League in 2010. Unfortunately, Tutani left the club to join [[Monomotapa FC]]. He was replaced by [[Bigboy Mawiwi]], who led the club into the Premier Soccer League at the end of the 2011 season.In their debut season in the PSL, they finished a credible 8th on the standings. In 2012 they came number 2 losing the league title to Dynamos on goal difference.

Harare City Football Club is a Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League football club owned by the City of Harare.

Founding

Harare City was formed in 1989 by City of Harare employees. It's initial name was City of Harare FC and it played in the Harare Social League. In 1992 it applied for affiliation into the ZIFA Division 3A League and stayed there for two seasons, winning promotion into the Division 2A League in 1995. it however went back to Harare Social League due to financial reasons and played for five seasons before joining the Highfield Area Zone League in 2000.

2000 to current

In 2000 the club changed its name to Bhanya Mulenge FC but changed back to City of Harare FC in 2002. In 2008, the club rejoined the Division 3A League and won promotion after just that one season into Division 2A. When they started playing in Division 2A (2009) they renamed to “Harare City FC”.

Franchise Hoax

Players

Harare City FC has produced top players such as Gilbert Mushangazhike, Tendai Mwarura, Herbert Zimbeva and David Sengu.

Officials

Achievements

2013 ZPSL Most Disciplined Team

2015 ZPSL Most Disciplined Team

Winning the Chibuku Cup in 2015

Pictures

Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni poses for a photo with the Harare City winners of the Chibuku Cup

Harare City Management

Harare City FC lineup

Harare City FC players in session

Harare City FC players helping clean the city

Harare City FC PLayers Madagascar

Harare City Players Pose for a Photo on a trip

Harare City Players Pose for a Photo

Harare City players on a trip

Harare City 02

Harare City Players

Harare City 01

Harare City Lineup













