Harare High School (Harare High School / HHS, Danho) is in Mbare, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. It as set up as the first government high school for blacks in Salisbury (Harare) in 1958.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 3rd Ave, P.O Box MSSK 140, Mbare Musika, Harare.
Telephone: (04) 759438, +263 (4) 291 3150.
Cell:
Email: info@hararehigh.ac.zw
Web: http://hararehigh.ac.zw/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Harare-High-School-DANHO-1625382407492071/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
HHS Danho was established in 1958 as the first government secondary school to be built for black Africans in the city of Harare. Then enrolment was 142 students, 140 boys and 2 girls. One Enrolement was 1909 students, 944 boys, 965 girls and a staff compliment of 95. In 2016 the school had a total enrolment of 1944 students, with 985 girls and 959 boys.
They produced hundreds of alumni who went on to hold high positions in government, in the private and industrial sectors.
Their mottos is Danho Rashaiwa Makumbo - "the leader of success".
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The school offered a wide curriculum: 7 Technical/Practical subjects.
- Wood Technology and Design
- Technical Graphics and Design
- Textile Technology and Design
- Food Technology and Design
- Metal Technology and Design
- Computer Science
- Agriculture
- Physical Education and Mass Displays.
Sports:
- Football
- Cricket
- Soft ball
- Korfball.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.