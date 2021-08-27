Their mottos is Danho Rashaiwa Makumbo - "the leader of success".

They produced hundreds of alumni who went on to hold high positions in government, in the private and industrial sectors.

'''HHS Danho''' was established in '''1958''' as the first government secondary school to be built for black Africans in the city of Harare. Then enrolment was 142 students, 140 boys and 2 girls. One Enrolement was 1909 students, 944 boys, 965 girls and a staff compliment of 95. In '''2016''' the school had a total enrolment of 1944 students, with 985 girls and 959 boys.

Harare High School badge

Location

(August 2021)

Address: 3rd Ave, P.O Box MSSK 140, Mbare Musika, Harare.

Telephone: (04) 759438, +263 (4) 291 3150.

Cell:

Email: info@hararehigh.ac.zw

Web: http://hararehigh.ac.zw/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Harare-High-School-DANHO-1625382407492071/



History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

The school offered a wide curriculum: 7 Technical/Practical subjects.

Wood Technology and Design

Technical Graphics and Design

Textile Technology and Design

Food Technology and Design

Metal Technology and Design

Computer Science

Agriculture

Physical Education and Mass Displays.

Sports:

Football

Cricket

Soft ball

Korfball.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Other information