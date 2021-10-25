*Developing strong linkages with appropriate academic departments and units and adding value to line departments.

*Developing strong linkages with appropriate academic departments and units and adding value to line departments.

*Transferring knowledge to society through outreach (e.g. collaborative research; seminars; workshops; lectures; websites; publications) and, where applicable, through technology transfer (e.g. collaborative research; contract work; and commercialization of intellectual property).

*Transferring knowledge to society through outreach (e.g. collaborative research; seminars; workshops; lectures; websites; publications) and, where applicable, through technology transfer (e.g. collaborative research; contract work; and commercialization of intellectual property).

* 2.1.3 The Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education (PG Dip THE) is on the cards for the local and regional market

* 2.1.3 The Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education (PG Dip THE) is on the cards for the local and regional market

TEC offers TCS to all first years and RM to third years in the Department of Food Processing Technology.

TEC offers TCS to all first years and RM to third years in the Department of Food Processing Technology.

The Technology Education Centre (TEC) is a strategic unit of the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) which focuses on the pedagogy of science, engineering and technology (SET) study programmes. The centre recognises the strategic role Research and Development plays as a vehicle for technological innovation. For the center, a research-based approach is a stimulant for Quality Assur-ance and the development of national standards of technology education. TEC values stakeholder participation in program formulation and review. It benefits from the wisdom and knowledge of a Centre Advisory Board. The center has earmarked training programmes in curricula and course design to support the technology education initiative.

The Technology Education Centre (TEC) is a strategic unit of the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) which focuses on the pedagogy of science, engineering and technology (SET) study programmes. The centre recognises the strategic role Research and Development plays as a vehicle for technological innovation. For the center, a research-based approach is a stimulant for Quality Assur-ance and the development of national standards of technology education. TEC values stakeholder participation in program formulation and review. It benefits from the wisdom and knowledge of a Centre Advisory Board. The center has earmarked training programmes in curricula and course design to support the technology education initiative.

Other courses are available on request by the industry or individuals concerned.

Other courses are available on request by the industry or individuals concerned.

The center offers full-time conventional courses for advanced training in the Tool Engineering, CNC Technology, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Circuit Board manufacturing and Programmable Logic Controllers to interested individuals and the corporate world. The following list of short courses is a few of the customised courses that are tailor-made for competency development of various Industrial personnel .

The TC has two distinct and complimentary cen-tres of excellence, which are the Technical Training Unit and the Production Unit. The Technical Training Unit links all academic departments in order to provide tailor-made programs and customized short courses responsive to industry’s needs. The Production Unit brings workshops and laboratories of all academic units together in an interdisciplinary and multi-disciplinary approach to enhance research & development as well as max-imising on production orders from industry and commerce.

The Technology Centre (TC) is a strategic unit of Harare Institute of Technology that was set up to promote (the development of) manufacturing activities from various academic units within the Institute as well as attending production orders from industry and commerce. Its other mandate is to give competence development training in technical and management cours-es to industry, commerce as well as the Small to Medium Enterprises Sector (SMEs). The TC also pro-motes school-wide inter-departmental convergence that leads to the establishment of various research groups in an interdisciplinary and multi-disciplinary approach .

To promote cooperation towards technopreneurial leadership in enterprise development that develops professionals and industrial services underpinned on integrity.

Harare Institute Of Technology (HIT) is a degree conferring technology university which is sited in Harare. Hit provides programmes which are geared towards the production of industrial technologists with greater depth and proficiency in the area of study, in industrial research and design skills as well as technopreneurial skills and competencies in industrial management. HIT produces highly technical human resources that are creativity driven, project oriented, understand all stages of invention including idea generation and development and have the ability to commercialise technology .

The ''' Technology Centre ''' (TC) is a strategic unit of ''' Harare Institute of Technology ''' was set up to promote (the development of) manufacturing activities from various academic units within the Institute as well as attending production orders from industry and commerce. Its other mandate is to give competence development training in technical and management courses to industry, commerce as well as the Small to Medium Enterprises Sector (SMEs). The TC also pro-motes school-wide inter-departmental convergence that leads to the establishment of various research groups in an interdisciplinary and multi-disciplinary approach.

The '''Harare Institute of Technology''' was established in '''1988''' as a National Vocational Training Centre (NVTC). Over time, it evolved into a Technical College offering courses in automotive, electrical, and mechanical engineering, producing artisans capable of operating and maintaining machinery in the industry with little or no research or generation of new technology related knowledge. '''Harare Institute of Technology''' was granted degree awarding status in '''2005''' with the promulgation of the Harare Institute of Technology Act {Chapter 25:26}.

Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) was granted degree awarding status in 2005 with the promulgation of the Harare Institute of Technology Act {Chapter 25:26}. Harare Institute of Technology is the hub of technology development and delivery of quality technology programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate level. HIT is Zimbabwe's most energetic and responsive institute offering unparalleled educational opportunities for those seeking highest quality undergraduate, postgraduate and continuous professional development. It is at the forefront of growing Zimbabwe 's industrial base and natural resources beneficiation.

The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) was established in 1988 as a National Vocational Training Centre (NVTC). Over time, it evolved into a Technical College offering courses in automotive, electrical, and mechanical engineering, producing artisans capable of operating and maintaining machinery in the industry with little or no research or generation of new technology related knowledge.

'''Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)''' is a University offering technologically inclined courses in [[Harare]] . It was founded in '''1988''' .

'''Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)''' is a Zimbabwean University offering technologically inclined courses . [[Harare]] Institute of Technology is the hub of technology development and delivery of technology programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate level .





Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is a University offering technologically inclined courses in Harare. It was founded in 1988.

See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.



(November 2021)

Address: Lawley Ave, Belvedere, Harare

Telephone: (024) 2741422

Cell:

Email:

Web: www.hit.ac.zw, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HarareInstituteofTechnology/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

Background

The Harare Institute of Technology was established in 1988 as a National Vocational Training Centre (NVTC). Over time, it evolved into a Technical College offering courses in automotive, electrical, and mechanical engineering, producing artisans capable of operating and maintaining machinery in the industry with little or no research or generation of new technology related knowledge. Harare Institute of Technology was granted degree awarding status in 2005 with the promulgation of the Harare Institute of Technology Act {Chapter 25:26}.

Technology Center

The Technology Centre (TC) is a strategic unit of Harare Institute of Technology was set up to promote (the development of) manufacturing activities from various academic units within the Institute as well as attending production orders from industry and commerce. Its other mandate is to give competence development training in technical and management courses to industry, commerce as well as the Small to Medium Enterprises Sector (SMEs). The TC also pro-motes school-wide inter-departmental convergence that leads to the establishment of various research groups in an interdisciplinary and multi-disciplinary approach.

Short-term Courses

CNC programming, simulation & machining

AutoCAD (2-3D modeling)

CAD/CAM systems

Hydraulics & Pneumatics

Total Quality Management

NDT & Quality Control (levels 1-2)

Projects & Contract Management

Total Productive Maintenance & CMMS

Logistics & Fleet Management

Programmable Logic Controllers

Other courses are available on request by the industry or individuals concerned.

Production Centers

TC Production Unit achieves high precision production of Hi-Tech products and components through its manufacturing & electronic engineering workshops, and a number of state-of-the-art laboratories. Prototyping, Testing and Inspection of products or samples can also be done.

Research Work

Distinct research work is being conducted through top notch expertise converging from the existing academic units. Current research areas are Renewable Energy, Electronic Systems, Food Processing, industrial Automation & Chemical Processes.

Technology Education Center

The Technology Education Centre (TEC) is a strategic unit of the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) which focuses on the pedagogy of science, engineering and technology (SET) study programmes. The centre recognises the strategic role Research and Development plays as a vehicle for technological innovation. For the center, a research-based approach is a stimulant for Quality Assur-ance and the development of national standards of technology education. TEC values stakeholder participation in program formulation and review. It benefits from the wisdom and knowledge of a Centre Advisory Board. The center has earmarked training programmes in curricula and course design to support the technology education initiative.

Professional Training

The Centre offers a Certificate in Higher and Tertiary Education to final year students from all departments. This greatly helps engineers and technologists who will assume training functions as technoprenuers or professionals in commerce and industry.

Technical Communication Skills (TCS) and Research Methods (RM)

TEC offers TCS to all first years and RM to third years in the Department of Food Processing Technology.

2.1.3 The Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education (PG Dip THE) is on the cards for the local and regional market

Professional Development

Short and tailor-made courses.

Workshops and seminars

Part-time programmes e.g the PG Dip HTE

Outlook for TEC

Launching the PG Dip HTE by 2011

Launching the B Tech Ed by 2012

Launching the M Tech Ed by 2013

Launching the D Tech Ed by 2015

Certificate in Higher and Tertiary Education

This programme is currently on offer to all final year students as a stand-alone qualification. It formally prepares potential technopreneurs and SET professionals for training and other facilitation functions. In line with international trends in higher and tertiary education the programme is a systematic research-based introduction to higher and tertiary education pedagogy - in particular, Teaching and Learning, Curriculum Issues, Applied Educational Technology and Research and Development Methodology.

Programme Objectives

The certificate programme capacitates final year students to:

Demonstrate an appreciation of the role of ICT in education in enhancing and enriching students` learning

Plan or design effective teaching programs in higher education informed by the on-going research in the area

Demonstrate a working knowledge of curriculum design, implementation, development and evaluation.

Assess and rationalize the resources available to support teaching and learning in a scientific and technological environment

Prescribe large and small group methods and techniques to suit varying situations

Uphold a student-centered perspective on the nature of teaching and learning

Demonstrate a commitment to experimentation and innovation in the face of increasing diversity of student populations

Programme Structure The certificate programme consists of four courses taken over two semesters, i.e. two modules per semester. Each course is worth one credit.

Semester 1

TLC41 Teaching and Learning in Higher Education TLC412: Curriculum Issues in Higher Education

Semester 2

TLC421: Applied Educational Technology TLC422: Research and Development Methodologies

Environmental Management, Renewable Energy and Climate Change

Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) established the Environmental Management, Renewable Energy and Climate Change (EMRECC) Research Centre. The centre interacts with all departments across, by providing expertise and drawing expertise from departments in executing projects which focus on sustainable development issues trough sustainable technologies. Sustainable Development Goal number 17 (SDG 17) focuses on development of sustainable cities and communities. This can only be achieved through the development of appropriate technologies which is HIT’s mandate. The centre also provides consultancy across fields especially on the aspect of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and sustainable technologies. The centre also provides gaseous and liquid analysis services. Above all, the centre conducts researches on cross cutting themes in various disciplines which are at the epicenter of various organizations orientated to sustainable development.





EMRECC ’S Responsibilities