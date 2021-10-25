Difference between revisions of "Harare Institute of Technology"
Latest revision as of 13:23, 25 October 2021
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is a University offering technologically inclined courses in Harare. It was founded in 1988.
See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.
Location / Contact
(November 2021)
Address: Lawley Ave, Belvedere, Harare
Telephone: (024) 2741422
Cell:
Email:
Web: www.hit.ac.zw, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HarareInstituteofTechnology/
Background
The Harare Institute of Technology was established in 1988 as a National Vocational Training Centre (NVTC). Over time, it evolved into a Technical College offering courses in automotive, electrical, and mechanical engineering, producing artisans capable of operating and maintaining machinery in the industry with little or no research or generation of new technology related knowledge. Harare Institute of Technology was granted degree awarding status in 2005 with the promulgation of the Harare Institute of Technology Act {Chapter 25:26}.
Technology Center
The Technology Centre (TC) is a strategic unit of Harare Institute of Technology was set up to promote (the development of) manufacturing activities from various academic units within the Institute as well as attending production orders from industry and commerce. Its other mandate is to give competence development training in technical and management courses to industry, commerce as well as the Small to Medium Enterprises Sector (SMEs). The TC also pro-motes school-wide inter-departmental convergence that leads to the establishment of various research groups in an interdisciplinary and multi-disciplinary approach.
Short-term Courses
- CNC programming, simulation & machining
- AutoCAD (2-3D modeling)
- CAD/CAM systems
- Hydraulics & Pneumatics
- Total Quality Management
- NDT & Quality Control (levels 1-2)
- Projects & Contract Management
- Total Productive Maintenance & CMMS
- Logistics & Fleet Management
- Programmable Logic Controllers
Other courses are available on request by the industry or individuals concerned.
Production Centers
TC Production Unit achieves high precision production of Hi-Tech products and components through its manufacturing & electronic engineering workshops, and a number of state-of-the-art laboratories. Prototyping, Testing and Inspection of products or samples can also be done.
Research Work
Distinct research work is being conducted through top notch expertise converging from the existing academic units. Current research areas are Renewable Energy, Electronic Systems, Food Processing, industrial Automation & Chemical Processes.
Technology Education Center
The Technology Education Centre (TEC) is a strategic unit of the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) which focuses on the pedagogy of science, engineering and technology (SET) study programmes. The centre recognises the strategic role Research and Development plays as a vehicle for technological innovation. For the center, a research-based approach is a stimulant for Quality Assur-ance and the development of national standards of technology education. TEC values stakeholder participation in program formulation and review. It benefits from the wisdom and knowledge of a Centre Advisory Board. The center has earmarked training programmes in curricula and course design to support the technology education initiative.
Professional Training
The Centre offers a Certificate in Higher and Tertiary Education to final year students from all departments. This greatly helps engineers and technologists who will assume training functions as technoprenuers or professionals in commerce and industry.
Technical Communication Skills (TCS) and Research Methods (RM)
TEC offers TCS to all first years and RM to third years in the Department of Food Processing Technology.
- 2.1.3 The Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education (PG Dip THE) is on the cards for the local and regional market
Professional Development
- Short and tailor-made courses.
- Workshops and seminars
- Part-time programmes e.g the PG Dip HTE
Outlook for TEC
- Launching the PG Dip HTE by 2011
- Launching the B Tech Ed by 2012
- Launching the M Tech Ed by 2013
- Launching the D Tech Ed by 2015
Certificate in Higher and Tertiary Education
This programme is currently on offer to all final year students as a stand-alone qualification. It formally prepares potential technopreneurs and SET professionals for training and other facilitation functions. In line with international trends in higher and tertiary education the programme is a systematic research-based introduction to higher and tertiary education pedagogy - in particular, Teaching and Learning, Curriculum Issues, Applied Educational Technology and Research and Development Methodology.
Programme Objectives
The certificate programme capacitates final year students to:
- Demonstrate an appreciation of the role of ICT in education in enhancing and enriching students` learning
- Plan or design effective teaching programs in higher education informed by the on-going research in the area
- Demonstrate a working knowledge of curriculum design, implementation, development and evaluation.
- Assess and rationalize the resources available to support teaching and learning in a scientific and technological environment
- Prescribe large and small group methods and techniques to suit varying situations
- Uphold a student-centered perspective on the nature of teaching and learning
- Demonstrate a commitment to experimentation and innovation in the face of increasing diversity of student populations
Programme Structure The certificate programme consists of four courses taken over two semesters, i.e. two modules per semester. Each course is worth one credit.
Semester 1
TLC41 Teaching and Learning in Higher Education TLC412: Curriculum Issues in Higher Education
Semester 2
TLC421: Applied Educational Technology TLC422: Research and Development Methodologies
Environmental Management, Renewable Energy and Climate Change
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) established the Environmental Management, Renewable Energy and Climate Change (EMRECC) Research Centre. The centre interacts with all departments across, by providing expertise and drawing expertise from departments in executing projects which focus on sustainable development issues trough sustainable technologies. Sustainable Development Goal number 17 (SDG 17) focuses on development of sustainable cities and communities. This can only be achieved through the development of appropriate technologies which is HIT’s mandate. The centre also provides consultancy across fields especially on the aspect of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and sustainable technologies. The centre also provides gaseous and liquid analysis services. Above all, the centre conducts researches on cross cutting themes in various disciplines which are at the epicenter of various organizations orientated to sustainable development.
EMRECC ’S Responsibilities
- Promoting and facilitating leading-edge research, including collaborative and interdisciplinary research, in areas related to HIT mandate.
- Building, and providing sufficient support for, a community of innovative researchers to enhance research capacity at HIT and to increase internal and external research opportunities for schools, post-doctoral fellows, and graduate students.
- Developing networks between the research centre and researchers in the field in the public and private sectors in Zimbabwe and beyond.
- Acting as the nexus between the university and the community with respect to research initiatives of mutual benefit.
- Developing mutually beneficial linkages with industry in order to proffer technological solutions and develop partnerships and collaborative research.
- Transferring knowledge to society through outreach (e.g. collaborative research; seminars; workshops; lectures; websites; publications) and, where applicable, through technology transfer (e.g. collaborative research; contract work; and commercialization of intellectual property).
- Developing strong linkages with appropriate academic departments and units and adding value to line departments.