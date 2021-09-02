Difference between revisions of "Harare International School"
Revision as of 13:37, 2 September 2021
|Harare International School
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-870514, +263 772423494
Harare International School is located at 66 Pendennis Road Mount Pleasant. The school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
Schools Harare Metropolitan Province
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 66 Pendennis Road, Mount Pleasant, Harare.
Telephone: +263 242 870 514
Cell:
Email: his@his.ac.zw
Web: https://www.harare-international-school.com/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Harare International School was founded on 8 September 1992 and with 42 students to begin. The school's first campus was a house located in a suburb close to the central business district of Harare. In 1994, Harare International School commenced a phased relocation to the current Pendennis Road campus in Mount Pleasant, a suburb in northern Harare.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
