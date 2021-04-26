Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Harare Metropolitan Province"

Page Discussion
 
Line 98: Line 98:
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
  
[[Category:Provinces]]
+
[[Category:Provinces of Zimbabwe]]

Latest revision as of 17:41, 26 April 2021

Harare Metropolitan Province
Harare.png


Harare Metropolitan Province is one of ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Harare, and includes the cities of Harare, Chitungwiza and Epworth Local Board. It includes areas such as Mbare, Machipisa, Highfield, Glenview, Mabvuku, Tafara, Epworth, Hatfield, Eastlea, Mabelreign, Malborough, Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Dzivarasekwa among others.

Population

It is home to about 1 485 231 people (figures as at 2012).



See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Harare_Metropolitan_Province&oldid=102602"