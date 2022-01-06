Difference between revisions of "Harare Metropolitan Province"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 84:
|Line 84:
==Population==
==Population==
It is home to about 1 485 231 people (figures as at 2012).
It is home to about 1 485 231 people (figures as at 2012).
|+
|+
|+
|+
Revision as of 13:59, 6 January 2022
Harare Metropolitan Province
Harare Metropolitan Province is one of ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Harare, and includes the cities of Harare, Chitungwiza and Epworth Local Board. It includes areas such as Mbare, Machipisa, Highfield, Glenview, Mabvuku, Tafara, Epworth, Hatfield, Eastlea, Mabelreign, Malborough, Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Dzivarasekwa among others.
Population
It is home to about 1 485 231 people (figures as at 2012).