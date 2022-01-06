Pindula

==Population==
 
It is home to about 1 485 231 people (figures as at 2012).  
 
==Events==
==Further Reading==
  
  

Revision as of 13:59, 6 January 2022

Harare Metropolitan Province
Harare.png


Harare Metropolitan Province is one of ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Harare, and includes the cities of Harare, Chitungwiza and Epworth Local Board. It includes areas such as Mbare, Machipisa, Highfield, Glenview, Mabvuku, Tafara, Epworth, Hatfield, Eastlea, Mabelreign, Malborough, Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Dzivarasekwa among others.

Population

It is home to about 1 485 231 people (figures as at 2012).

Events

Further Reading

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

References

