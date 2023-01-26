Difference between revisions of "Harare Metropolitan Province"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(→Events)
|Line 86:
|Line 86:
==Events==
==Events==
|+
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
Latest revision as of 13:02, 26 January 2023
Harare Metropolitan Province
Harare Metropolitan Province is one of ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Harare, and includes the cities of Harare, Chitungwiza and Epworth Local Board. It includes areas such as Mbare, Machipisa, Highfield, Glenview, Mabvuku, Tafara, Epworth, Hatfield, Eastlea, Mabelreign, Malborough, Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Dzivarasekwa among others.
Population
It is home to about 1 485 231 people (figures as at 2012).
Events
Miriam Chikukwa was appointed Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province in September 2013. [1]
Further Reading
State of the Province Report; Harare Metropolitan Province. January to August 2021 File:EDP Metropolitan Report 2021.pdf
References
- ↑ Provincial ministers queried, Daily News, Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:15 September 2013