[[Miriam Chikukwa]] was appointed Minister of State for '''Harare Metropolitan Province''' in '''September 2013'''. <ref name="DailyNEws2">[https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2013/09/15/provincial-ministers-queried/ Provincial ministers queried], ''Daily News'', Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:15 September 2013</ref>



Harare Metropolitan Province is one of ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Harare, and includes the cities of Harare, Chitungwiza and Epworth Local Board. It includes areas such as Mbare, Machipisa, Highfield, Glenview, Mabvuku, Tafara, Epworth, Hatfield, Eastlea, Mabelreign, Malborough, Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Dzivarasekwa among others.

Population

It is home to about 1 485 231 people (figures as at 2012).

Events

Further Reading

State of the Province Report; Harare Metropolitan Province. January to August 2021 File:EDP Metropolitan Report 2021.pdf











References