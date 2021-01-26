Difference between revisions of "Harare Metropolitan Province"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 80:
|Line 80:
|−
'''Harare Metropolitan Province''' is one of
|+
'''Harare Metropolitan Province''' is one of ten [[Zimbabwe ]]. Its administrative capital is [[Harare]]. It includes areas such as [[Mbare]], [[Machipisa]], [[Highfield]], [[Glenview]], [[Mabvuku]], [[Tafara]], [[Epworth]], [[Hatfield]], [[Eastlea]], [[Mabelreign]], [[Malborough]], [[Warren Park]], [[Kuwadzana]], [[Dzivarasekwa]] among others.
==Population==
==Population==
It is home to about 1 485 231 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans (figures as at 2012).
It is home to about 1 485 231 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans (figures as at 2012).
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|Line 100:
|Line 95:
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 13:04, 26 January 2021
Harare Metropolitan Province
Harare Metropolitan Province is one of ten Zimbabwe Provinces. Its administrative capital is Harare, and is the cities of Harare and Chitungwiza. It includes areas such as Mbare, Machipisa, Highfield, Glenview, Mabvuku, Tafara, Epworth, Hatfield, Eastlea, Mabelreign, Malborough, Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Dzivarasekwa among others.
Population
It is home to about 1 485 231 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans (figures as at 2012).