Harare Polytechnic

Candidates with knowledge of various languages, the physically challenged and females are encouraged to apply.

Science subjects considered for all NC courses are: Physical Chemistry/Science, Chemistry, Physics, Integrated science, Biology.

ALL COURSES OFFERED ON FULLTIME AND PART-TIME

All Courses are offered on Full-time and Part-time basis

Requirements: 5 ’O’ levels including English and Mathematics plus training qualification after ‘O’/’A’ Level in area of specialization.

Part-Time will be offered in NC to HND Industrial Clothing and Construction; NC to HND Beauty Therapy and NC to ND Hairdressing

The institution enrols students with a General Certificate In Education with at least 5 Ordinary Level Passes including Mathematics and English Language. The qualification criteria was however revised to include Mathematics as a compulsory subject to enroll at the institution as part of its agenda to improve its standards. Holders other qualifications such as Advanced level and National Certificates are also enroled for different programs.

A site between Fourth and Fifth Street was acquired and the Polytechnic was completed just before the Second World War. With the post-war boom, this building soon became inadequate. In 1936 the Commerce Department and some of the workshop staff moved into the Old Selbourne School in [[Prince Edward]] Street.<ref name="poly"/> The new Polytechnic was completed in January 1964 at a cost of $270 000.00 and opened with an enrollment of 1500 students with Mr L.H Davies as the Principal. He was succeeded by Mr EJ Bacon when he became the Director of Technical Education in 1964.

In 1925 , the Government agreed to start regular classes in the Old Boys High School ([[Prince Edward High School]]) and the first Advisory Council was appointed. In 1926 the [[Salisbury]] Technical School opened in the Caledonian Hall with [[Richard Dreary]] as the first Principal. In 1936 Mr Chaloner led a deputation to Sir [[Ernest Guest]] to appeal to Government for a permanent site to establish a college.<ref name="poly"/>

The history of the institution can be traced back from the earliest years of colonial rule during the [[British South Africa Company]] epoch. In 1919, the late [[George Chaloner]] started Mechanical Engineering classes for some young men working on his farm [[Hubert Davies]] and Company.<ref name="poly">, [http://www.hrepoly.ac.zw/aboutus1.html History], "Harare Polytechnic", retrieved:30 Jul 2014"</ref> As more young men applied to join his classes, he prevailed upon the Government for assistance.

The institution opened its doors in 1964 in the then [[Salisbury]] during the [[Rhodesia]] era. Harare Polytechnic has over the years grown to become one of the leading tertiary institutions administered by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education in Zimbabwe.<ref name="scr">T Abigail, [http://www.scribd.com/doc/167291994/Harare-Polytechnic-Prospectus Harare Polytechnic Prospectus], retrieved:30 Jul 2014"</ref>

'''Harare Polytechnic''' is [[Zimbabwe]]'s largest tertiary technical college. It is located in [[Harare]]'s central business district. The institution offers various programs on both full time and part time basis. It is administered by the [[Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education]].

The year '''1965''' was an eventful year in the history of the college. In '''January''' the first library opened, in '''September''', the first black students were enrolled. The Polytechnic was officially opened by Sir Humphrey Gibbs , the Governor in '''October 1965'''.<ref name="poly"/>

A site between Fourth and Fifth Street was acquired and the Polytechnic was completed just before the Second World War. With the post-war boom, this building soon became inadequate. In '''1936''' the Commerce Department and some of the workshop staff moved into the Old Selbourne School in [[Prince Edward]] Street.<ref name="poly"/> The new Polytechnic was completed in '''January 1964''' at a cost of $270 000.00 and opened with an enrollment of 1500 students with Mr L.H Davies as the Principal. He was succeeded by Mr EJ Bacon when he became the Director of Technical Education in '''1964'''.

In '''1925''' , the Government agreed to start regular classes in the Old Boys High School ([[Prince Edward High School]]) and the first Advisory Council was appointed. In '''1926''' the [[Salisbury]] Technical School opened in the Caledonian Hall with [[Richard Dreary]] as the first Principal. In '''1936''' Mr Chaloner led a deputation to Sir [[Ernest Guest]] to appeal to Government for a permanent site to establish a college.<ref name="poly"/>

The history of the institution can be traced back from the earliest years of colonial rule during the [[British South Africa Company]] epoch. In '''1919''', the late [[George Chaloner]] started Mechanical Engineering classes for some young men working on his farm [[Hubert Davies]] and Company. <ref name="poly">, [http://www.hrepoly.ac.zw/aboutus1.html History], "Harare Polytechnic", retrieved:30 Jul 2014"</ref> As more young men applied to join his classes, he prevailed upon the Government for assistance.

The institution opened its doors in '''1964''' in [[Salisbury]]. '''Harare Polytechnic''' has over the years grown to become one of the leading tertiary institutions administered by the [[Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education]]. <ref name="scr">T Abigail, [http://www.scribd.com/doc/167291994/Harare-Polytechnic-Prospectus Harare Polytechnic Prospectus], retrieved:30 Jul 2014"</ref>

See [[List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

See [[List of Universities in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Harare Polytechnic''' is [[Zimbabwe]]'s largest tertiary technical college. It is located in [[Harare]]'s central business district. The institution offers various programs on both full time and part time basis. It is administered by the [[Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education]].

(November 2021)

Address: Herbert Chitepo Avenue, Harare (Close to Corner Herbert Chitepo and Prince Edward Street), P.O Box CY 407, Causeway.

Telephone: +263 (4) 705853.

Cell: +263 712 870 894.

Email: hrepoly@hrepoly.ac.zw

Web:



History

The institution opened its doors in 1964 in Salisbury. Harare Polytechnic has over the years grown to become one of the leading tertiary institutions administered by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education. [1]

The history of the institution can be traced back from the earliest years of colonial rule during the British South Africa Company epoch. In 1919, the late George Chaloner started Mechanical Engineering classes for some young men working on his farm Hubert Davies and Company. [2] As more young men applied to join his classes, he prevailed upon the Government for assistance.

In 1925 , the Government agreed to start regular classes in the Old Boys High School (Prince Edward High School) and the first Advisory Council was appointed. In 1926 the Salisbury Technical School opened in the Caledonian Hall with Richard Dreary as the first Principal. In 1936 Mr Chaloner led a deputation to Sir Ernest Guest to appeal to Government for a permanent site to establish a college.[2]

A site between Fourth and Fifth Street was acquired and the Polytechnic was completed just before the Second World War. With the post-war boom, this building soon became inadequate. In 1936 the Commerce Department and some of the workshop staff moved into the Old Selbourne School in Prince Edward Street.[2] The new Polytechnic was completed in January 1964 at a cost of $270 000.00 and opened with an enrollment of 1500 students with Mr L.H Davies as the Principal. He was succeeded by Mr EJ Bacon when he became the Director of Technical Education in 1964.

The year 1965 was an eventful year in the history of the college. In January the first library opened, in September, the first black students were enrolled. The Polytechnic was officially opened by Sir Humphrey Gibbs , the Governor in October 1965.[2]

Enrolment at Harare Poly

The institution enrols students with a General Certificate In Education with at least 5 Ordinary Level Passes including Mathematics and English Language. The qualification criteria was however revised to include Mathematics as a compulsory subject to enroll at the institution as part of its agenda to improve its standards. Holders other qualifications such as Advanced level and National Certificates are also enroled for different programs.





Harare Polytechnic 2018 Intake

MINISTRY OF HIGHER AND TERTIARY EDUCATION, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT HARARE POLYTECHNIC 2018 INTAKE Applications are invited from suitably qualified people to undertake the following courses beginning in January 2018. PLEASE NOTE: ALL APPLICANTS SHOULD HAVE 5 O’LEVELS INCLUDING MATHEMATICS, ENGLISH FOR ALL COURSES AND SCIENCE FOR OTHER COURSES. POLICE CLEARANCE IS A REQUIREMENT FOR ALL APPLICANTS. ONLY APPLICANTS WITH A MAXIMUM OF TWO SITTINGS WILL BE CONSIDERED. TO QUALIFY FOR NATIONAL DIPLOMA ONE MUST HAVE A FULL AWARD AT NATIONAL CERTIFICATE AND TO QUALIFY FOR HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA ONE MUST HAVE A FULL AWARD AT NATIONAL DIPLOMA. 1.0 APPLIED ARTS 1.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Hairdressing Beauty Therapy Industrial Clothing Design and Construction

1.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA- Hairdressing Beauty Therapy Industrial Clothing Design and Construction

1.3 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Cosmetology Clothing Technology Beauty Therapy Part-Time will be offered in NC to HND Industrial Clothing and Construction; NC to HND Beauty Therapy and NC to ND Hairdressing 2.0 AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING 2.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Motor Vehicle Mechanics Automotive Precision Machining Motor Cycle Mechanics Automobile Electrics & Electronics Motor Vehicle Body Repairs Diesel Plant Fitting ALL NC COURSES OFFERED ON FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME Science subjects considered Integrated Science NATIONAL DIPLOMA Automotive Engineering (Part time ) HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Automotive Engineering (Part time ) 3.0 BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT STUDIES 3.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Banking and Finance Health Services Management (Full Time Only) Marketing Management Purchasing and Supply Management Accountancy Pensions Management Human Resources Management) Transport and Logistics Management 3.2 Further Education Teaching Certificate (FETC) Requirements: 5 ’O’ levels including English and Mathematics plus training qualification after ‘O’/’A’ Level in area of specialization. 3.3 NATIONAL DIPLOMA Banking and Finance Health Services Management (Full Time Only) Sales and Marketing Management Purchasing and Supply Management Accountancy Pensions Management Human Resources Management Transport and Logistics Management 3.4 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Banking and Finance Health Services Management (Full Time Only) Sales and Marketing Management Procurement and Supply Management Accountancy Pensions and Investments Management Human Resources Management Transport and Logistics Management 4.0 CIVIL ENGINEERING 4.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Civil Engineering Surveying and Geomatics Urban and Regional Planning Quantity Surveying Architectural Technology Cartography Valuation and Estate Management Water Resources and Irrigation Engineering Science subjects considered; Integrated Science, Chemistry, Physics, Physical Science excluding Biology 4.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA Civil Engineering Surveying and Geomatics Urban and Regional Planning Quantity Surveying Architectural Technology Cartography Valuation and Estate Management Irrigation Engineering 4.3 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Civil Engineering Surveying and Geometrics Architectural Technology Irrigation and Water Engineering Cartography and Geo-visualization Technology Quantity Surveying Valuation and Estate Management 5.0 CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING 5.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Brick and Block laying Carpentry and Joinery Painting and Decorating Plumbing and Drain laying 5.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA and HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Construction Technology All Courses are offered on Full-time and Part-time basis 6.0 INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Science subjects considered Integrated Science, Physical Chemistry, Biology, Technical graphics, EDP NATIONAL DIPLOMA HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA

7.0 ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING 7.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE AND NATIONAL DIPLOMA Electronic Communication Systems Computer Systems Instrumentation and Control Systems Electrical Power Engineering HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Mobile and Satellite Communication Computer Systems Instrumentation and Control Systems Electrical Power Engineering Microwave and Radar Systems ALL COURSE OFFERED ON BOTH FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME All sciences considered except biology.

8.0 LIBRARY AND INFORMATION SCIENCES 8.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE, NATIONAL DIPLOMA, HIGHER NATIONALDIPLOMA Library and Information Sciences Records Management and Information Sciences ALL COURSES OFFERED ON FULLTIME AND PART-TIME 9.0 MECHANICAL AND PRODUCTION ENGINEERING 9.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Refrigeration and air conditioning Draughting and Design Technology Fabrication Engineering Vehicle Body Building Machineshop Engineering Any of the following Science subjects will be considered as requirements: Integrated Science/Physics and Chemistry/Physical Science 9.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA Draughting and Design Technology Production Engineering Plant Engineering 9.3 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Mechanical Engineering 10.0 PRINTING AND GRAPHICS ARTS 10.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Print Origination Machine Printing Print for Packaging Photography (Block release) Applied Art and Design (Full time only) Printing Finishing and Converting ALL OTHER NC COURSES OFFERED ON FULL-TIME AND PARTTIME EXCEPT THOSE INDICATED. Science subjects considered: Integrated science, Physics, Chemistry 10.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA Print Production Technology (Part-time) Print Finishing Technology (Part-time) Print Origination Technology (Part-time) Photography (Block release) Design for Print (Full-time) Fine Arts (Full-time) 11.0 SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY 11.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Science Technology Chemical Engineering Plastics and Rubber Technology Horticulture Metallurgical Assaying Pharmaceutical Technology (Fulltime only) Food Science 11.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA AND HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Chemical Engineering Plastics Technology Horticulture Metallurgical Assaying Pharmaceutical Technology (Fulltime only) Food Science Applied Biological Technology Applied Chemical Technology ALL COURSES EXCEPT PHARMACY ARE OFFERED ON FULLTIME AND PARTTIME. Science subjects considered for all NC courses are: Physical Chemistry/Science, Chemistry, Physics, Integrated science, Biology. 12.0 SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM AND MEDIA STUDIES 12.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Mass Communication 12.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA Broadcast Journalism Print Journalism Candidates with knowledge of various languages, the physically challenged and females are encouraged to apply. 13.0 SCHOOL OF OFFICE MANAGEMENT 13.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE AND NATIONAL DIPLOMA Secretarial Studies 13.2 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Office Management 14.0 SCHOOL OF HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM 14.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Tourism and Hospitality Management Professional Cookery Bakery Studies 14.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA Tourism and Hospitality Management Professional Cookery Baking Technology and Management 14.3 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Bakery Technology and Management Tourism and Hospitality Management Culinary Arts ALL COURSES OFFERED ON FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME 15.0 BACHELOR OF TECHNOLOGY (Honours) IN APPLIED CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY DEGREE Applicants must have HND in Applied Chemical Technology/Chemical Engineering/Metallurgical Assaying or equivalent. All application letters must be submitted with the following certified copies of: Birth Certificate National Identity Card “O” Level Certificates NC, ND and HND certificates Applications should be addressed to: The Principal Harare Polytechnic Att: Head of Respective Division/Department P.O.Box CY 407 Causeway Harare Tel:+263 4 2918 081/0867700034/2/3 Email: hrepolytech@gmail.com APPLICATIONS TO BE SUBMITTED BY 31 OCTOBER 2017. All applicants must include contactable addresses, emails and telephone numbers.

Courses Offered at Harare Polytechnic

Applied Art and Design Automotive Engineering Business Studies Communication and Information Science Computer Science Construction and Civil Engineering Electrical Engineering Library and Information Mass Communication Quantity Surveying Beauty and Cosmetology Tourism and Hospitality Mechanical Engineering Printing and Graphic Arts Science and Technology Secretarial Studies.[3]

Programs at Harare Polytechnic

Bachelor Of Technology(BTech) Higher National Diploma(HND) National Diploma(ND) National Certificate(NC)[4]

Academic Departments

Applied Arts Automotive Engineering Civil Engineering Business Studies Construction Engineering Electrical Engineering ICT Library and Information Science Mass Communication National Strategic Studies Office Management Printing and Graphic Arts Science and Technology.[5]











