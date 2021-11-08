Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Harare Polytechnic"

Page Discussion
m
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 215: Line 215:
 
| lastupdate            =
 
| lastupdate            =
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
'''Harare Polytechnic''' is [[Zimbabwe]]'s largest tertiary technical college. It is located in [[Harare]]'s central business district. The institution offers various programs on both full time and part time basis. It is administered by the [[Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education]].
 +
 +
See [[List of Universities in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 +
See [[List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 +
 +
==Location / Contact==
 +
('''November 2021''') <br/>
 +
'''Address:''' Herbert Chitepo Avenue, Harare (Close to Corner Herbert Chitepo and Prince Edward Street), P.O Box CY 407, Causeway. <br/>
 +
'''Telephone:''' +263 (4) 705853. <br/>
 +
'''Cell:''' +263 712 870 894. <br/>
 +
'''Email:''' hrepoly@hrepoly.ac.zw <br/>
 +
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 +
 +
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 +
 +
==History==
 +
The institution opened its doors in '''1964''' in [[Salisbury]]. '''Harare Polytechnic''' has over the years grown to become one of the leading tertiary institutions administered by the [[Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education]]. <ref name="scr">T Abigail, [http://www.scribd.com/doc/167291994/Harare-Polytechnic-Prospectus Harare Polytechnic Prospectus], retrieved:30 Jul 2014"</ref>
 +
 +
The history of the institution can be traced back from the earliest years of colonial rule during the [[British South Africa Company]] epoch. In '''1919''', the late [[George Chaloner]] started Mechanical Engineering classes for some young men working on his farm [[Hubert Davies]] and Company. <ref name="poly">, [http://www.hrepoly.ac.zw/aboutus1.html History], "Harare Polytechnic", retrieved:30 Jul 2014"</ref> As more young men applied to join his classes, he prevailed upon the Government for assistance.
 +
 +
In '''1925''' , the Government agreed to start regular classes in the Old Boys High School ([[Prince Edward High School]]) and the first Advisory Council was appointed. In '''1926''' the [[Salisbury]] Technical School opened in the Caledonian Hall with [[Richard Dreary]] as the first Principal. In '''1936''' Mr Chaloner led a deputation to Sir [[Ernest Guest]] to appeal to Government for a permanent site to establish a college.<ref name="poly"/>
 +
 +
A site between Fourth and Fifth Street was acquired and the Polytechnic was completed just before the Second World War. With the post-war boom, this building soon became inadequate. In '''1936''' the Commerce Department and some of the workshop staff moved into the Old Selbourne School in [[Prince Edward]] Street.<ref name="poly"/> The new Polytechnic was completed in '''January 1964''' at a cost of $270 000.00 and opened with an enrollment of 1500 students with Mr L.H Davies as the Principal. He was succeeded by Mr EJ Bacon when he became the Director of Technical Education in '''1964'''.
 +
 +
The year '''1965''' was an eventful year in the history of the college. In '''January''' the first library opened, in '''September''', the first black students were enrolled. The Polytechnic was officially opened by Sir Humphrey Gibbs , the Governor in '''October 1965'''.<ref name="poly"/>
 +
 +
==Enrolment at Harare Poly==
 +
The institution enrols students with a General Certificate In Education with at least 5 Ordinary Level Passes including Mathematics and English Language. The qualification criteria was however revised to include Mathematics as a compulsory subject to enroll at the institution as part of its agenda to improve its standards. Holders other qualifications such as Advanced level and National Certificates are also enroled for different programs.
 +
  
 
{| class="pintable" border="0"
 
{| class="pintable" border="0"
Line 223: Line 253:
 
|Short term Courses and Admission Requirements :|| [[Harare Polytechnic Short Courses Offered|click here]]  
 
|Short term Courses and Admission Requirements :|| [[Harare Polytechnic Short Courses Offered|click here]]  
 
|- class="pintablemore" style="background:#005400;color:#ffffff;font-size:100%;"
 
|- class="pintablemore" style="background:#005400;color:#ffffff;font-size:100%;"
|colspan="2" | For a list of all Higher Learning Institutions in Zimbabwe, [[List Of Zimbabwe Higher Learning Institutions|click here]]
+
|colspan="2" | Universities and other tertiary education institutions in Zimbabwe, [[List of Universities in Zimbabwe|click here]]
 
|}
 
|}
 
<br>
 
<br>
'''Harare Polytechnic''' is [[Zimbabwe]]'s largest tertiary technical college. It is located in [[Harare]]'s central business district. The institution offers various programs on both full time and part time basis. It is administered by the [[Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education]].
 
 
==Institutional History==
 
The institution opened its doors in 1964 in the then [[Salisbury]] during the [[Rhodesia]] era. Harare Polytechnic has over the years grown to become one of the leading tertiary institutions administered by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education in Zimbabwe.<ref name="scr">T Abigail, [http://www.scribd.com/doc/167291994/Harare-Polytechnic-Prospectus Harare Polytechnic Prospectus], retrieved:30 Jul 2014"</ref>
 
 
The history of the institution can be traced back from the earliest years of colonial rule during the [[British South Africa Company]] epoch. In 1919, the late [[George Chaloner]] started Mechanical Engineering classes for some young men working on his farm [[Hubert Davies]] and  Company.<ref name="poly">, [http://www.hrepoly.ac.zw/aboutus1.html History], "Harare Polytechnic", retrieved:30 Jul 2014"</ref> As more young men applied to join his classes, he prevailed upon the Government for assistance.
 
  
In 1925 , the Government agreed to start regular classes in the Old Boys High School ([[Prince Edward High School]]) and the first Advisory Council was appointed. In 1926 the [[Salisbury]] Technical School opened in the Caledonian Hall with [[Richard Dreary]] as the first Principal. In 1936 Mr Chaloner led a deputation to Sir [[Ernest Guest]] to appeal to Government for a permanent site to establish a college.<ref name="poly"/>
 
  
A site between Fourth and Fifth Street was acquired and the Polytechnic was completed just before the Second World War. With the post-war boom, this building soon became inadequate. In 1936 the Commerce Department and some of the workshop staff moved into the Old Selbourne School in [[Prince Edward]] Street.<ref name="poly"/> The new Polytechnic was completed in January 1964 at a cost of $270 000.00 and opened with an enrollment of 1500 students with Mr L.H Davies as the Principal. He was succeeded by Mr EJ Bacon when he became the Director of Technical Education in 1964.
 
 
The year 1965 was an eventful year in the history of the college. In January the first library opened, in September, the first black students were enrolled. The Polytechnic was officially opened by Sir Humphrey Gibbs , the Governor in October 1965.<ref name="poly"/>
 
 
==Enrolment at Harare Poly==
 
The institution enrols students with a General Certificate In Education with at least 5 Ordinary Level Passes including Mathematics and English Language. The qualification criteria was however revised to include Mathematics as a compulsory subject to enroll at the institution as part of its agenda to improve its standards. Holders other qualifications such as Advanced level and National Certificates are also enroled for different programs.
 
 
{| class="pintablefloat"
 
|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See
 
|- class="pintablemore" 
 
| |
 
* [[University of Zimbabwe]]
 
* [[Midlands State University]]
 
* [[Chinhoyi University of Technology]]
 
* [[Women's University in Africa]]
 
* [[Africa University]]
 
* [[Solusi University]]
 
* [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]
 
|}
 
  
  
Line 293: Line 297:
 
Beauty Therapy
 
Beauty Therapy
 
Part-Time will be offered in NC to HND Industrial Clothing and Construction; NC to HND Beauty Therapy and NC to ND Hairdressing
 
Part-Time will be offered in NC to HND Industrial Clothing and Construction; NC to HND Beauty Therapy and NC to ND Hairdressing
 
 
 
  
 
2.0 AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING
 
2.0 AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING
 
 
2.1  NATIONAL CERTIFICATE
 
2.1  NATIONAL CERTIFICATE
 
Motor Vehicle Mechanics
 
Motor Vehicle Mechanics
Line 314: Line 314:
 
HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
Automotive Engineering (Part time )
 
Automotive Engineering (Part time )
 
 
  
 
3.0 BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT STUDIES
 
3.0 BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT STUDIES
 
 
3.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE                                                             
 
3.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE                                                             
  
Line 329: Line 326:
 
Human Resources Management)
 
Human Resources Management)
 
Transport and Logistics Management
 
Transport and Logistics Management
 
  
 
3.2 Further Education Teaching Certificate (FETC)
 
3.2 Further Education Teaching Certificate (FETC)
  
 
Requirements: 5 ’O’ levels including English and Mathematics plus training qualification after ‘O’/’A’ Level in area of specialization.
 
Requirements: 5 ’O’ levels including English and Mathematics plus training qualification after ‘O’/’A’ Level in area of specialization.
 
  
 
3.3 NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
3.3 NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
 
Banking and Finance
 
Banking and Finance
 
Health Services Management (Full Time Only)
 
Health Services Management (Full Time Only)
Line 348: Line 342:
  
 
3.4 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
3.4 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
 
Banking and Finance
 
Banking and Finance
 
Health Services Management (Full Time Only)
 
Health Services Management (Full Time Only)
Line 357: Line 350:
 
Human Resources Management
 
Human Resources Management
 
Transport and Logistics Management
 
Transport and Logistics Management
 
 
 
  
 
4.0 CIVIL ENGINEERING                                                                                                                     
 
4.0 CIVIL ENGINEERING                                                                                                                     
 
 
4.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE                                                             
 
4.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE                                                             
 
 
Civil Engineering
 
Civil Engineering
 
Surveying and Geomatics
 
Surveying and Geomatics
Line 376: Line 364:
  
 
4.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
4.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
 
Civil Engineering
 
Civil Engineering
 
Surveying and Geomatics
 
Surveying and Geomatics
Line 387: Line 374:
  
 
4.3 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
4.3 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
 
Civil Engineering
 
Civil Engineering
 
Surveying and Geometrics
 
Surveying and Geometrics
Line 395: Line 381:
 
Quantity Surveying
 
Quantity Surveying
 
Valuation and Estate Management
 
Valuation and Estate Management
 
 
  
 
5.0 CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING
 
5.0 CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING
 
 
5.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE
 
5.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE
 
 
Brick and Block laying
 
Brick and Block laying
 
Carpentry and Joinery
 
Carpentry and Joinery
 
Painting and Decorating
 
Painting and Decorating
 
Plumbing and Drain laying
 
Plumbing and Drain laying
 +
 
5.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA and HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
5.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA and HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
 
 
 
Construction Technology
 
Construction Technology
 
All Courses are offered on Full-time and Part-time basis
 
All Courses are offered on Full-time and Part-time basis
 
  
 
6.0 INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY
 
6.0 INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY
Line 426: Line 405:
  
 
7.0 ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING
 
7.0 ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING
 
 
 
7.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE AND NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
7.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE AND NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
 
Electronic Communication Systems
 
Electronic Communication Systems
 
Computer Systems
 
Computer Systems
Line 447: Line 423:
  
 
8.0  LIBRARY AND INFORMATION SCIENCES
 
8.0  LIBRARY AND INFORMATION SCIENCES
 
 
8.1  NATIONAL CERTIFICATE, NATIONAL DIPLOMA, HIGHER NATIONALDIPLOMA
 
8.1  NATIONAL CERTIFICATE, NATIONAL DIPLOMA, HIGHER NATIONALDIPLOMA
 
 
Library and Information Sciences
 
Library and Information Sciences
 
Records Management and Information Sciences
 
Records Management and Information Sciences
 
ALL COURSES OFFERED ON FULLTIME AND PART-TIME
 
ALL COURSES OFFERED ON FULLTIME AND PART-TIME
 
 
  
 
9.0  MECHANICAL AND PRODUCTION ENGINEERING
 
9.0  MECHANICAL AND PRODUCTION ENGINEERING
 
 
9.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE                                                                                                                                             
 
9.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE                                                                                                                                             
 
 
Refrigeration and air conditioning
 
Refrigeration and air conditioning
 
Draughting and Design Technology
 
Draughting and Design Technology
Line 468: Line 438:
  
 
9.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
9.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
 
Draughting and Design Technology
 
Draughting and Design Technology
 
Production Engineering
 
Production Engineering
 
Plant Engineering
 
Plant Engineering
 +
 
9.3 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
9.3 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
 
Mechanical Engineering
 
Mechanical Engineering
 
  
 
10.0 PRINTING AND GRAPHICS ARTS
 
10.0 PRINTING AND GRAPHICS ARTS
 
 
10.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE
 
10.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE
 
 
Print Origination
 
Print Origination
 
Machine Printing
 
Machine Printing
Line 492: Line 458:
  
 
10.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
10.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
 
Print Production Technology (Part-time)
 
Print Production Technology (Part-time)
 
Print Finishing Technology (Part-time)
 
Print Finishing Technology (Part-time)
Line 499: Line 464:
 
Design for Print (Full-time)
 
Design for Print (Full-time)
 
Fine Arts (Full-time)
 
Fine Arts (Full-time)
 +
 
11.0 SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY
 
11.0 SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY
 
 
11.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE
 
11.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE
 
 
Science Technology
 
Science Technology
 
Chemical Engineering
 
Chemical Engineering
Line 510: Line 474:
 
Pharmaceutical Technology (Fulltime only)
 
Pharmaceutical Technology (Fulltime only)
 
Food Science
 
Food Science
 +
 
11.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA AND HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
11.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA AND HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
 
Chemical Engineering
 
Chemical Engineering
 
Plastics Technology
 
Plastics Technology
Line 523: Line 487:
  
 
Science subjects considered for all NC courses are: Physical Chemistry/Science, Chemistry, Physics, Integrated science, Biology.
 
Science subjects considered for all NC courses are: Physical Chemistry/Science, Chemistry, Physics, Integrated science, Biology.
 
  
 
12.0 SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM AND MEDIA STUDIES
 
12.0 SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM AND MEDIA STUDIES
 
 
12.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE
 
12.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE
 +
Mass Communication
  
Mass Communication
 
 
12.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
12.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
 
Broadcast Journalism
 
Broadcast Journalism
 
Print Journalism
 
Print Journalism
 
Candidates with knowledge of various languages, the physically challenged and females are encouraged to apply.
 
Candidates with knowledge of various languages, the physically challenged and females are encouraged to apply.
 
 
  
 
13.0 SCHOOL OF OFFICE MANAGEMENT
 
13.0 SCHOOL OF OFFICE MANAGEMENT
 
 
13.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE AND NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
13.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE AND NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 +
Secretarial Studies
  
Secretarial Studies
 
 
13.2 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
13.2 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 +
Office Management
  
Office Management
 
 
14.0 SCHOOL OF HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM
 
14.0 SCHOOL OF HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM
 
14.1  NATIONAL CERTIFICATE   
 
14.1  NATIONAL CERTIFICATE   
 
 
Tourism and Hospitality Management
 
Tourism and Hospitality Management
 
Professional Cookery
 
Professional Cookery
 
Bakery Studies
 
Bakery Studies
 +
 
14.2  NATIONAL DIPLOMA  
 
14.2  NATIONAL DIPLOMA  
 
 
Tourism and Hospitality Management
 
Tourism and Hospitality Management
 
Professional Cookery
 
Professional Cookery
 
Baking Technology and Management
 
Baking Technology and Management
 +
 
14.3    HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
14.3    HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA
 
 
Bakery Technology and Management
 
Bakery Technology and Management
 
Tourism and Hospitality Management
 
Tourism and Hospitality Management
Line 641: Line 598:
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
  
 +
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=Harare Polytechnic
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords=education, University, Tertiary Education, Degree
 +
|description= Universities And Tertiary Institutions Of Zimbabwe
 +
|image=Harare_poly.jpg
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 +
}}
  
  
  
  
{{#seo:
+
 
|title=About Harare Polytechnic - Pindula, Local Knowledge
+
 
|titlemode=replace
+
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
|keywords= Harare Polytechnic
+
[[Category:Universities]]
|description=
+
[[Category:Education]]
}}
+
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 +
[[Category:Universities]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 +
[[Category:Universities]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 +
[[Category:Universities]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 +
[[Category:Universities]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 +
[[Category:Universities]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 +
[[Category:Universities]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 +
[[Category:Universities]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 +
[[Category:Universities]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 +
[[Category:Universities]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 +
[[Category:Universities]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 +
[[Category:Universities]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 +
[[Category:Universities]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 +
[[Category:Universities]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 +
[[Category:Universities]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 +
[[Category:Universities]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 +
[[Category:Universities]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 +
[[Category:Universities]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
 +
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 +
[[Category:Universities]]
 +
[[Category:Education]]
  
 
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
 
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
[[Category:Polytechnics]]
+
[[Category:Universities]]
 
[[Category:Education]]
 
[[Category:Education]]
[[Category:Colleges]]
 

Latest revision as of 08:39, 8 November 2021

Harare Polytechnic College
Harare poly.jpg
Location
Herbert Chitepo Avenue, Harare
Mashonaland
Harare, Harare, Zimbabwe, P.O Box CY 407, Causeway, Harare
Zimbabwe
Information
TypePolytechnic College
Established1964
Founded1964
Opened1964
Educational authorityMinistry of Higher and Tertiary Education
CategoryTechnical Tertiary Institutions
PrincipalEng. Tafadzwa Mudondo
Medium of languageEnglish
CampusHerbert Chitepo Avenue, Harare (Close to Corner Herbert Chitepo and Prince Edward Street)
Websitewww.hrepoly.co.zw
Contact details:
Tel: +263 (4) 705853
Cel: +263 712 870 894
Email: hrepoly@hrepoly.ac.zw

Harare Polytechnic is Zimbabwe's largest tertiary technical college. It is located in Harare's central business district. The institution offers various programs on both full time and part time basis. It is administered by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.
See List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe.

Location / Contact

(November 2021)
Address: Herbert Chitepo Avenue, Harare (Close to Corner Herbert Chitepo and Prince Edward Street), P.O Box CY 407, Causeway.
Telephone: +263 (4) 705853.
Cell: +263 712 870 894.
Email: hrepoly@hrepoly.ac.zw
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

The institution opened its doors in 1964 in Salisbury. Harare Polytechnic has over the years grown to become one of the leading tertiary institutions administered by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education. [1]

The history of the institution can be traced back from the earliest years of colonial rule during the British South Africa Company epoch. In 1919, the late George Chaloner started Mechanical Engineering classes for some young men working on his farm Hubert Davies and Company. [2] As more young men applied to join his classes, he prevailed upon the Government for assistance.

In 1925 , the Government agreed to start regular classes in the Old Boys High School (Prince Edward High School) and the first Advisory Council was appointed. In 1926 the Salisbury Technical School opened in the Caledonian Hall with Richard Dreary as the first Principal. In 1936 Mr Chaloner led a deputation to Sir Ernest Guest to appeal to Government for a permanent site to establish a college.[2]

A site between Fourth and Fifth Street was acquired and the Polytechnic was completed just before the Second World War. With the post-war boom, this building soon became inadequate. In 1936 the Commerce Department and some of the workshop staff moved into the Old Selbourne School in Prince Edward Street.[2] The new Polytechnic was completed in January 1964 at a cost of $270 000.00 and opened with an enrollment of 1500 students with Mr L.H Davies as the Principal. He was succeeded by Mr EJ Bacon when he became the Director of Technical Education in 1964.

The year 1965 was an eventful year in the history of the college. In January the first library opened, in September, the first black students were enrolled. The Polytechnic was officially opened by Sir Humphrey Gibbs , the Governor in October 1965.[2]

Enrolment at Harare Poly

The institution enrols students with a General Certificate In Education with at least 5 Ordinary Level Passes including Mathematics and English Language. The qualification criteria was however revised to include Mathematics as a compulsory subject to enroll at the institution as part of its agenda to improve its standards. Holders other qualifications such as Advanced level and National Certificates are also enroled for different programs.


Courses Offered
Long term Courses and Admission Requirements: click here
Short term Courses and Admission Requirements : click here
Universities and other tertiary education institutions in Zimbabwe, click here




Harare Polytechnic 2018 Intake

MINISTRY OF HIGHER AND TERTIARY EDUCATION, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT HARARE POLYTECHNIC 2018 INTAKE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified people to undertake the following courses beginning in January 2018.

PLEASE NOTE: ALL APPLICANTS SHOULD HAVE 5 O’LEVELS INCLUDING MATHEMATICS, ENGLISH FOR ALL COURSES AND SCIENCE FOR OTHER COURSES.

POLICE CLEARANCE IS A REQUIREMENT FOR ALL APPLICANTS.

ONLY APPLICANTS WITH A MAXIMUM OF TWO SITTINGS WILL BE CONSIDERED.

TO QUALIFY FOR NATIONAL DIPLOMA ONE MUST HAVE A FULL AWARD AT NATIONAL CERTIFICATE AND TO QUALIFY FOR HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA ONE MUST HAVE A FULL AWARD AT NATIONAL DIPLOMA.

1.0 APPLIED ARTS

1.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE

Hairdressing Beauty Therapy Industrial Clothing Design and Construction


1.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA- Hairdressing Beauty Therapy Industrial Clothing Design and Construction


1.3 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Cosmetology Clothing Technology Beauty Therapy Part-Time will be offered in NC to HND Industrial Clothing and Construction; NC to HND Beauty Therapy and NC to ND Hairdressing

2.0 AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING 2.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Motor Vehicle Mechanics Automotive Precision Machining Motor Cycle Mechanics Automobile Electrics & Electronics Motor Vehicle Body Repairs Diesel Plant Fitting ALL NC COURSES OFFERED ON FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME

Science subjects considered Integrated Science

NATIONAL DIPLOMA Automotive Engineering (Part time ) HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Automotive Engineering (Part time )

3.0 BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT STUDIES 3.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE

Banking and Finance Health Services Management (Full Time Only) Marketing Management Purchasing and Supply Management Accountancy Pensions Management Human Resources Management) Transport and Logistics Management

3.2 Further Education Teaching Certificate (FETC)

Requirements: 5 ’O’ levels including English and Mathematics plus training qualification after ‘O’/’A’ Level in area of specialization.

3.3 NATIONAL DIPLOMA Banking and Finance Health Services Management (Full Time Only) Sales and Marketing Management Purchasing and Supply Management Accountancy Pensions Management Human Resources Management Transport and Logistics Management

3.4 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Banking and Finance Health Services Management (Full Time Only) Sales and Marketing Management Procurement and Supply Management Accountancy Pensions and Investments Management Human Resources Management Transport and Logistics Management

4.0 CIVIL ENGINEERING 4.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Civil Engineering Surveying and Geomatics Urban and Regional Planning Quantity Surveying Architectural Technology Cartography Valuation and Estate Management Water Resources and Irrigation Engineering Science subjects considered; Integrated Science, Chemistry, Physics, Physical Science excluding Biology

4.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA Civil Engineering Surveying and Geomatics Urban and Regional Planning Quantity Surveying Architectural Technology Cartography Valuation and Estate Management Irrigation Engineering

4.3 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Civil Engineering Surveying and Geometrics Architectural Technology Irrigation and Water Engineering Cartography and Geo-visualization Technology Quantity Surveying Valuation and Estate Management

5.0 CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING 5.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Brick and Block laying Carpentry and Joinery Painting and Decorating Plumbing and Drain laying

5.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA and HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Construction Technology All Courses are offered on Full-time and Part-time basis

6.0 INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY

NATIONAL CERTIFICATE

Science subjects considered Integrated Science, Physical Chemistry, Biology, Technical graphics, EDP

NATIONAL DIPLOMA

HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA


7.0 ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING 7.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE AND NATIONAL DIPLOMA Electronic Communication Systems Computer Systems Instrumentation and Control Systems Electrical Power Engineering HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA

Mobile and Satellite Communication Computer Systems Instrumentation and Control Systems Electrical Power Engineering Microwave and Radar Systems ALL COURSE OFFERED ON BOTH FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME

All sciences considered except biology.


8.0 LIBRARY AND INFORMATION SCIENCES 8.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE, NATIONAL DIPLOMA, HIGHER NATIONALDIPLOMA Library and Information Sciences Records Management and Information Sciences ALL COURSES OFFERED ON FULLTIME AND PART-TIME

9.0 MECHANICAL AND PRODUCTION ENGINEERING 9.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Refrigeration and air conditioning Draughting and Design Technology Fabrication Engineering Vehicle Body Building Machineshop Engineering Any of the following Science subjects will be considered as requirements: Integrated Science/Physics and Chemistry/Physical Science

9.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA Draughting and Design Technology Production Engineering Plant Engineering

9.3 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Mechanical Engineering

10.0 PRINTING AND GRAPHICS ARTS 10.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Print Origination Machine Printing Print for Packaging Photography (Block release) Applied Art and Design (Full time only) Printing Finishing and Converting ALL OTHER NC COURSES OFFERED ON FULL-TIME AND PARTTIME EXCEPT THOSE INDICATED.

Science subjects considered: Integrated science, Physics, Chemistry

10.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA Print Production Technology (Part-time) Print Finishing Technology (Part-time) Print Origination Technology (Part-time) Photography (Block release) Design for Print (Full-time) Fine Arts (Full-time)

11.0 SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY 11.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Science Technology Chemical Engineering Plastics and Rubber Technology Horticulture Metallurgical Assaying Pharmaceutical Technology (Fulltime only) Food Science

11.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA AND HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Chemical Engineering Plastics Technology Horticulture Metallurgical Assaying Pharmaceutical Technology (Fulltime only) Food Science Applied Biological Technology Applied Chemical Technology ALL COURSES EXCEPT PHARMACY ARE OFFERED ON FULLTIME AND PARTTIME.

Science subjects considered for all NC courses are: Physical Chemistry/Science, Chemistry, Physics, Integrated science, Biology.

12.0 SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM AND MEDIA STUDIES 12.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Mass Communication

12.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA Broadcast Journalism Print Journalism Candidates with knowledge of various languages, the physically challenged and females are encouraged to apply.

13.0 SCHOOL OF OFFICE MANAGEMENT 13.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE AND NATIONAL DIPLOMA Secretarial Studies

13.2 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Office Management

14.0 SCHOOL OF HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM 14.1 NATIONAL CERTIFICATE Tourism and Hospitality Management Professional Cookery Bakery Studies

14.2 NATIONAL DIPLOMA Tourism and Hospitality Management Professional Cookery Baking Technology and Management

14.3 HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA Bakery Technology and Management Tourism and Hospitality Management Culinary Arts ALL COURSES OFFERED ON FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME

15.0 BACHELOR OF TECHNOLOGY (Honours) IN APPLIED CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY DEGREE

Applicants must have HND in Applied Chemical Technology/Chemical Engineering/Metallurgical Assaying or equivalent.

All application letters must be submitted with the following certified copies of:

Birth Certificate National Identity Card “O” Level Certificates NC, ND and HND certificates Applications should be addressed to:

The Principal

Harare Polytechnic

Att: Head of Respective Division/Department

P.O.Box CY 407 Causeway Harare Tel:+263 4 2918 081/0867700034/2/3

Email: hrepolytech@gmail.com

APPLICATIONS TO BE SUBMITTED BY 31 OCTOBER 2017.

All applicants must include contactable addresses, emails and telephone numbers.

Courses Offered at Harare Polytechnic

  1. Applied Art and Design
  2. Automotive Engineering
  3. Business Studies
  4. Communication and Information Science
  5. Computer Science
  6. Construction and Civil Engineering
  7. Electrical Engineering
  8. Library and Information
  9. Mass Communication
  10. Quantity Surveying
  11. Beauty and Cosmetology
  12. Tourism and Hospitality
  13. Mechanical Engineering
  14. Printing and Graphic Arts
  15. Science and Technology
  16. Secretarial Studies.[3]

Programs at Harare Polytechnic

  1. Bachelor Of Technology(BTech)
  2. Higher National Diploma(HND)
  3. National Diploma(ND)
  4. National Certificate(NC)[4]

Academic Departments

  1. Applied Arts
  2. Automotive Engineering
  3. Civil Engineering
  4. Business Studies
  5. Construction Engineering
  6. Electrical Engineering
  7. ICT
  8. Library and Information Science
  9. Mass Communication
  10. National Strategic Studies
  11. Office Management
  12. Printing and Graphic Arts
  13. Science and Technology.[5]




References

  1. T Abigail, Harare Polytechnic Prospectus, retrieved:30 Jul 2014"
  2. 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 , History, "Harare Polytechnic", retrieved:30 Jul 2014"
  3. , Courses,Ministry f Higher and Tertiary Education,retrieved:26 Jan 2015"
  4. , Polytechnic Degree Programs, "Financial Gazette", published:1 Oct 2010,retrieved:30 Jul 2014"
  5. , Home, "Harare Polytechnic", retrieved:30 Jul 2014"
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Harare_Polytechnic&oldid=112027"