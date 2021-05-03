These are the courses offered by Harare Polytechnic. Harare Polytechnic follows the Zimsec school terms. Application for these courses is free and the Harare Polytechnic places an advert in the Press. Students are advised to check in person with the Departments with which they would have applied to. The list of accepted students is not published in the Press. Accepted students will be required to pay fees per term. Limited on-campus accommodation is available per term and preference will be given to students coming outside Harare.

SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY AND ENGINEERING

Civil Engineering is the only course that is available full time. All the other courses are available part time and are done from Monday to Friday starting from 5 pm to 8 pm. Below are the entry requirements:



Admission Requirements

All National Certificate (NC) Levels - 5 'O' Levels including English, Mathematics, Science & any other relevant subjects & 'A' Level is an added advantage

All National Diploma (ND) Levels - Should have passed all subjects at NC level

Science Technology

Chemical Engineering

Science Technology

Food Science

Metallurgical Assaying

Applied Chemical Technology

Pharmaceutical Technology

Horticulture

Plastics and Rubber Technology

Applied Biological Technology

Architecture

Construction Engineering

Brick and block laying

Carpentry and Joinery

Plumbing and Drain laying

Painting and Decorating

Plastering

Wood making

Mechanical Engineering

NC Mechanical Engineering

NC Fabrication Engineering

NC Drafting & Design Technology

NC Refrigeration & Air Conditioning

NC Vehicle Body Building

ND Plant Engineering

ND Production Engineering

HND Mechanical Engineering

Automotive Engineering

Diesel Plant Fitting

Motor Cycle

Automotive Precision Machining

Electronics

Motor Vehicle Body Repairs

Motor Mechanics

Electrical Engineering

Electrical Power Engineering

Electronic Communication System Engineering

Computer Systems

Instrumentation and Control Systems

Civil Engineering

Architectural Technology

Quantity Surveying

Surveying and Geomatics

Urban and Regional Planning

Irrigation and Water Resources Engineering

Civil Engineering

Land Survey

Cartography

Geo Technology

Valuation and Estate Management

Construction Technology

Bachelor of Technology Degree

Entry Requirements

B-Tech Honours-Degree in Chemical Technology

Bachelor Technology (B-Tech Hons) in collaboration with National University of Science & Technology

Entry requirements

Higher National Diploma (HND) in Applied Chemical Technology or its equivalent

Duration

2 years full time

COMMERCE & APPLIED ARTS

Applied Arts

Cosmetology

Hairdressing

Clothing

Design & Construction

Entry Requirements

5 'O' Levels including English and any of the following: Accounts, Geography and/or Science

Library and Information Science

Library and Information Science Management

Records & Information Science Management

Health Services System

Entry Requirements

5 'O' Levels including English and any other commerce subjects

Commerce

Accountancy

Marketing Management

Office Management/Secretarial Studies

Pensions Management

Purchasing and Supply

Human Resources Management

Transport Management

Banking and Finance

Health Services Administration

Health Services Management

Further Education Teacher's Certificate

Entry Requirements

5 'O' Levels including English and Mathematics

Printing And Graphic Arts

Printing

Design for Printing

Fine Art

Photography

Print Organisation

Applied Arts & Design

Machine Printing

Finishing and Converting

Information and Communication Technology

Information Technology

Entry Requirements

5 'O' Levels including English and Mathematics

School of Journalism And Media Studies

Broadcast Journalism

Print Journalism

Entry Requirements

'A' Level Arts Subjects (6 points+) including 'O' Level English

Hospitality and Tourism Management

Tourism and Hospitality

Professional Cookery

Bakery Studies

Entry Requirements

5 'O' Levels including English and any of the following: Accounts, Geography and/or Science

List of Courses which do not require Mathematics and English

Minister of Higher Education Amon Murwira gave a decision to cancel Mathematics and English as prerequisites for students to enter tertiary education in February 2018. Heres is a list of the 30 courses which do not require Mathematics and English: