Latest revision as of 12:19, 3 May 2021
These are the courses offered by Harare Polytechnic. Harare Polytechnic follows the Zimsec school terms. Application for these courses is free and the Harare Polytechnic places an advert in the Press. Students are advised to check in person with the Departments with which they would have applied to. The list of accepted students is not published in the Press. Accepted students will be required to pay fees per term. Limited on-campus accommodation is available per term and preference will be given to students coming outside Harare.
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY AND ENGINEERING
Civil Engineering is the only course that is available full time. All the other courses are available part time and are done from Monday to Friday starting from 5 pm to 8 pm. Below are the entry requirements:
Admission Requirements
- All National Certificate (NC) Levels - 5 'O' Levels including English, Mathematics, Science & any other relevant subjects & 'A' Level is an added advantage
- All National Diploma (ND) Levels - Should have passed all subjects at NC level
Science Technology
- Chemical Engineering
- Science Technology
- Food Science
- Metallurgical Assaying
- Applied Chemical Technology
- Pharmaceutical Technology
- Horticulture
- Plastics and Rubber Technology
- Applied Biological Technology
- Architecture
Construction Engineering
- Brick and block laying
- Carpentry and Joinery
- Plumbing and Drain laying
- Painting and Decorating
- Plastering
- Wood making
Mechanical Engineering
- NC Mechanical Engineering
- NC Fabrication Engineering
- NC Drafting & Design Technology
- NC Refrigeration & Air Conditioning
- NC Vehicle Body Building
- ND Plant Engineering
- ND Production Engineering
- HND Mechanical Engineering
Automotive Engineering
- Diesel Plant Fitting
- Motor Cycle
- Automotive Precision Machining
- Electronics
- Motor Vehicle Body Repairs
- Motor Mechanics
Electrical Engineering
- Electrical Power Engineering
- Electronic Communication System Engineering
- Computer Systems
- Instrumentation and Control Systems
Civil Engineering
- Architectural Technology
- Quantity Surveying
- Surveying and Geomatics
- Urban and Regional Planning
- Irrigation and Water Resources Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Land Survey
- Cartography
- Geo Technology
- Valuation and Estate Management
- Construction Technology
Bachelor of Technology Degree
Entry Requirements
- B-Tech Honours-Degree in Chemical Technology
- Bachelor Technology (B-Tech Hons) in collaboration with National University of Science & Technology
Entry requirements
- Higher National Diploma (HND) in Applied Chemical Technology or its equivalent
Duration
- 2 years full time
COMMERCE & APPLIED ARTS
Applied Arts
- Cosmetology
- Hairdressing
- Clothing
- Design & Construction
Entry Requirements
- 5 'O' Levels including English and any of the following: Accounts, Geography and/or Science
Library and Information Science
- Library and Information Science Management
- Records & Information Science Management
- Health Services System
Entry Requirements
- 5 'O' Levels including English and any other commerce subjects
Commerce
- Accountancy
- Marketing Management
- Office Management/Secretarial Studies
- Pensions Management
- Purchasing and Supply
- Human Resources Management
- Transport Management
- Banking and Finance
- Health Services Administration
- Health Services Management
- Further Education Teacher's Certificate
Entry Requirements
- 5 'O' Levels including English and Mathematics
Printing And Graphic Arts
- Printing
- Design for Printing
- Fine Art
- Photography
- Print Organisation
- Applied Arts & Design
- Machine Printing
- Finishing and Converting
Information and Communication Technology
- Information Technology
Entry Requirements
- 5 'O' Levels including English and Mathematics
School of Journalism And Media Studies
- Broadcast Journalism
- Print Journalism
Entry Requirements
- 'A' Level Arts Subjects (6 points+) including 'O' Level English
Hospitality and Tourism Management
- Tourism and Hospitality
- Professional Cookery
- Bakery Studies
Entry Requirements
- 5 'O' Levels including English and any of the following: Accounts, Geography and/or Science
List of Courses which do not require Mathematics and English
Minister of Higher Education Amon Murwira gave a decision to cancel Mathematics and English as prerequisites for students to enter tertiary education in February 2018. Heres is a list of the 30 courses which do not require Mathematics and English:
- Human Resources Management
- Marketing Management
- Secretarial Studies
- Health Information Science
- Library and Information Science
- Micro-Enterprise Management
- Theology and Pastoral Ministry
- Pension Management
- Payroll Management
- Purchasing and Supply Management
- Health Services Management
- Applied Art and Design
- Hairdressing
- Beauty Therapy
- Fashion Design
- Industrial Clothing
- Design and Construction
- Leather and Allied Manufacturing Technology
- Music
- Professional Cookery
- Food and Beverage Management
- Bakery Studies
- Tourism and Hospitality
- Fine Arts
- Design for Multi-Media
- Dance
- Office Management
- Photography