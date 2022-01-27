Difference between revisions of "Harare SPCA"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 34:
|Line 34:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|+
[[Category:Charities]]
[[Category:Charities]]
[[Category:Animals]]
[[Category:Animals]]
Latest revision as of 11:26, 27 January 2022
The Harare SPCA is the oldest Animal Welfare Organisation in Zimbabwe, and is a registered, non-profit organisation (PVO 83/67). They act as the Official Municipal Pound but do not receive any government or municipal funding. Funding to keep the Society going is reliant on the good will and support of concerned Corporate entities, Individuals and Fund Raising efforts.
Contact Details
Clinic
Address: 2 Airport Road, Cnr Cranborne Avenue, Hatfield, Harare
Telephone: 0712 211 900, (0242) 576 356 / 7, (0242) 581 347
Re-Homing Kennels
Address: Cranborne Avenue, Cnr Seke Road, Hatfield, Harare.
Telephone: 0718 368 602
Email:
Website: https://www.spca.org.zw/ https://www.facebook.com/harare.spca/
Field
The Harare SPCA is the oldest Animal Welfare Organisation in Zimbabwe, and is a registered, non-profit organisation (PVO 83/67). They act as the Official Municipal Pound.
Their role is to provide safe sanctuary and care for animals in and around Harare and at the same time endeavour to educate the populace about animal care to prevent ill treatment and cruelty to animals and promote sterilisation. They cover the whole of the Greater Harare area which includes all high density areas and Ruwa. No animal in need is ever turned away from our doors.
The Harare SPCA operates from two premises: the Clinic and the Re-homing Kennels.
Events
1911 - established.
2017
- Roof repaired and repainted.
- Exterior wall and the consultation rooms been painted by Dulux.
- A new exercise and environmental enrichment area built by group of volunteer dog walkers.
- A vehicle was been bought and fitted with heavy duty cages.
- Hospital wards are refurbished.
2018
- Refurbish the theatre and prep room.
- Repairing and painting the ceilings.
Further Reading
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.