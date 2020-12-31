Difference between revisions of "Harare SPCA"

The Harare SPCA is the oldest Animal Welfare Organisation in Zimbabwe, and is a registered, non-profit organisation (PVO 83/67). They act as the Official Municipal Pound but do not receive any government or municipal funding. Funding to keep the Society going is reliant on the good will and support of concerned Corporate entities, Individuals and Fund Raising efforts.

Clinic

Address: 2 Airport Road, Cnr Cranborne Avenue, Hatfield, Harare

Telephone: 0712 211 900, (0242) 576 356 / 7, (0242) 581 347



Re-Homing Kennels

Address: Cranborne Avenue, Cnr Seke Road, Hatfield, Harare.

Telephone: 0718 368 602



Email:

Website: https://www.spca.org.zw/ https://www.facebook.com/harare.spca/



Field

Their role is to provide safe sanctuary and care for animals in and around Harare and at the same time endeavour to educate the populace about animal care to prevent ill treatment and cruelty to animals and promote sterilisation. They cover the whole of the Greater Harare area which includes all high density areas and Ruwa. No animal in need is ever turned away from our doors.

The Harare SPCA operates from two premises: the Clinic and the Re-homing Kennels.

Events

1911 - established.

2017

Roof repaired and repainted.



Exterior wall and the consultation rooms been painted by Dulux.



A new exercise and environmental enrichment area built by group of volunteer dog walkers.



A vehicle was been bought and fitted with heavy duty cages.



Hospital wards are refurbished.



2018

Refurbish the theatre and prep room.



Repairing and painting the ceilings.

