

Hardlife Zvirekwi is a Zimbabwean footballer who has played for CAPS United Football Club and Simba Bhora Football Club as a defensive midfielder. He was involved in an accident on the 12th of March 2018 and critically hurt.

Background

He was born on 5 May 1987.[1] He is married to Sarudzai Zvirekwi nee Maromo and the couple has a son called David Zvirekwi. .

Career

He started his career playing junior football for Agatha Sheneti Soccer Academy (ASSA) with the likes of Onismor Bhasera, Elvis Meleka and Ali Sadiki.

Zvirekwi then played for Harare United in Division 2 which was under the Academy. He then established himself playing for Gunners Football Club under the tutelage of Moses Chunga.

He had one of the most memorable moments of his career with Gunners after they captured the league title in 2009 beating Dynamos Football Club to the title.[2]

After a successful stint with Gunners, Zvirekwi went on to join CAPS United Football Club in 2012 together with the likes of Leonard Fiyado.

Being a versatile player, Zvirekwi has played in various positions throughout his career ranging from defence to midfield.[3]

Zvirekwi joined Simba Bhora in early 2022 after he had contemplated quitting football following his release from CAPS United.

He helped the ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League club to gain promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League ahead of the 2023 season.

In January 2023, Simba Bhora sacked Zvirekwi claiming he had some "indiscipline" issues that affect his performance.[4]

In response, Zvirekwi reported Simba Bhora to the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) over "unlawful contract termination".[5]

Zvirekwi, together with his four former teammates, Nigel Godfrey Tinarwo, Kumbiraishe Kapinyu, Blessing Mukoko and Kudakwashe Brown Wilson, who had also been sacked by the club, requested FUZ to represent them over the matter.

Teams Played For

Gunners Football Club (2009-2011)

CAPS United Football Club (2012-2020)

Simba Bhora Football Club (2022-2023)

Awards

ZIFA Division One Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) winners' medal (2022)

Gallery

Controversy

Urine Sprinkling

Zvirekwi together with his employers at Makepekepe were fined US 4, 250 after it was established that the latter had sprinkled urine on the technical area of a rival team during a premier soccer league match. Zvirekwi was fined US2500 in his individual capacity while CAPS were made to pay 1750 for the behavior of their fans who threw missiles at Buffaloes Football Club, the missiles also included bottles filled with urine.[6]

Macheso Gig Incident

Zvirekwi angered Caps supporters after he was spotted partying at an Alick Macheso gig hours after their teams defeat to city rivals Dynamos Football Club. The player noted that he just wanted to cool off after the defeat but also highlighted that such actions do not always go down well with some quarters.[2]

Accident

On the 12th of March 2018, Zvirekwi was reported to have been involved in a car accident which left him severely hurt. As a result, he was amputated from the wrist. The Team manager, Shakespear Chinogwenya indicated that,

It’s really sad. A huge blow for us, but we thank God that he is alive. He failed to negotiate a curve near East 24 when he was coming from a party. He was alone in the vehicle and he suffered a fractured hand. What is most saddening is the fact that yesterday, he was outstanding at training. [7]

Trivia

Hardlife is also into music. In 2015, he was featured on a gospel track by gospel musician Nicholas Chirunga.[8] He was also said to have started writing songs for his own album.