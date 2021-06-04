|description= Hardy Pemhiwa is the Group CEO and Managing Director of Econet Global Limited. Pemhiwa also sits on a number of Econet Group’s subsidiary boards.

Hardy Pemhiwa

Background

He is fluent in English, and speaks French, Shona and Swahili.[1]

Education

He holds a B. Eng from Queen Mary College, University of London and an MBA from Edinburgh Business School.[2] He also holds an MBA Certificate in Finance from Heriot-Watt University.[3]

Career

Pemhiwa is the Group CEO and Managing Director of Econet Global Limited. Pemhiwa also sits on a number of Econet Group’s subsidiary boards.[2] He was appointed Econet Global Limited Group CEO and Managing Director in October 2015.[4]

Pemhiwa is also the board chairman of Spencon Kenya Ltd. He also sits on the board of Shelter Afrique. He is the former Chief Operating Officer at PTA Bank and the Managing Director at Amana Capital Ltd since 2003.[5][6]

Pemhiwa spent nine years as a senior executive at PTA Bank, of which five years were as an Executive Director and member of the Executive Committee. His responsibilities included overseeing the bank’s project finance portfolio across 18 countries in Eastern and Southern Africa, managing relationships with clients and governments and raising capital for the bank’s lending programs from local and global sources.

He is the co-founder of Amana Capital Ltd which offers investment management and investment banking services across Eastern and Southern Africa.[1]