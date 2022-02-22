Difference between revisions of "Hari Chipate"
In July 2018, Hari Chipate was elected to Ward 4 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2926 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 4 Bindura RDC with 2926 votes, beating Sekesai Sande of MDC Alliance with 118 votes and Carina Zindoga, independent, with 11 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022