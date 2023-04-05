Difference between revisions of "Harold Mtandwa Chirenda"

He was one of ZIPRA's highly trained officers together with the late [[Alfred Nikita Mangena]] who later became the ZIPRA Commander, the late [[Lookout Masuku]], Tapson Sibanda (Gordon T. Munyanyi), Ray Mutema, Ambrose Mutinhiri and many others. It was at Cherchel Military Academy where he got acquainted with the late former Mozambique President Samora Machel and Ali Halimeh, the former Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Ambassador to Zimbabwe as well as Yoweri Museveni, the Ugandan President, who were doing the same military training.

The late '''Harold Chirenda''' became politically active in '''1964''' and subsequently crossed the border to join the [[Zimbabwe African People's Union]] (ZAPU) after he was outraged by racially inspired inequalities. He was recruited into the ZAPU Military Wing Special Affairs in '''December 1964''' in Ndola, Zambia. He was part of the first group of 19 cadres who were sent to Kasr El Boughari in Algeria for basic military training. He was selected to enrol for an Officer Cadet Course in '''1965''' at Cherchel Military Academy graduating in '''1966''' and later trained as a Commando.

The late '''Harold Mtandwa Chirenda''' was born on '''1 August 1944''' in [[Mbare]], [[Salisbury]] (now [[Harare]]). Chirenda attended Shingirayi Government School in Mbare between '''1950''' and '''1956''' where he did Standards 1 to 6. During the years '''1957''' to '''1962''', he enrolled at [[Fletcher High School]] and completed Ordinary Level attaining a Cambridge University Certificate. He later obtained a certificate in Business Management at Elangeni Training Centre in [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>

The late Retired Lieutenant Colonel '''Harold Mtandwa Chirenda''' was a liberation war icon whose nom-de-geurre was Elliot Masengo. He was recruited into the [[ZAPU]] Military Wing Special Affairs in '''December 1964''' in Ndola, Zambia.

Background and Education

Death: 1 August 2014 at United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) and was buried at the National Heroes Acre.

Service/Career

Chirenda's outstanding performance on training led to his appointment as a military instructor at the ZIPRA Morogoro Training Camp in Tanzania in 1967 where he taught Field Engineering, Guerilla Warfare and Topography. During the period, he was commended for having trained and produced some of Zimbabwe's great military personalities including the late former Army Commander, General Solomon Mujuru and General Jevan Maseko, Brigadier General Abel Mazinyane, Stanley Nleya and Masala Sibanda among others.[1]













References