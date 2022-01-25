Pindula

'''Haroni/ Rusitu Botanical Gardens''' is located in [[Zimbabwe]]/Mozambique border. The Garden had rare and unusual species, unfortunately, nothing remains of the Haroni Reserve as most of it is now under bananas and much of the stream-bank is also under cultivation.  
 
+
See [[Wildlife, Zimbabwe]].
  
 
[[Category:National Parks]]
 
[[Category:National Parks]]
 
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
 
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]

Haroni/ Rusitu Botanical Gardens is located in Zimbabwe/Mozambique border. The Garden had rare and unusual species, unfortunately, nothing remains of the Haroni Reserve as most of it is now under bananas and much of the stream-bank is also under cultivation.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.

References

