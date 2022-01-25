Difference between revisions of "Haroni/ Rusitu Botanical Gardens"
'''Haroni/ Rusitu Botanical Gardens''' is located in [[Zimbabwe]]/Mozambique border. The Garden had rare and unusual species, unfortunately, nothing remains of the Haroni Reserve as most of it is now under bananas and much of the stream-bank is also under cultivation.
==References==
==References==
[[Category:National Parks]]
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.